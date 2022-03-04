New Delhi: Gold rates in India fell by Rs 4,000 per kg today, for 22-carat gold. Gold prices have been highly volatile because of geopolitical tensions. The gold price in India for 22-carat gold per 10 grams was Rs 46,700 and for 24-carat was Rs 51,600, according to data on goodreturns’ website. The gold rates have been falling for the past four days.Also Read - Video Captures Moment Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine Catches Fire | Watch

The gold rate in Delhi was Rs 47,300 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, In Chennai, on the other hand, the gold price was on a higher side at Rs 48,470. The gold rate in Kerala was Rs 47,300, the same as the gold price in the national capital.

Russia Ukraine war has been going on for 9 days now. According to media reports, numerous civilians have lost their lives due to Russian attacks on Ukraine. In the second round of talks held late night yesterday, Russia and Ukraine agreed to provide humanitarian corridors for the safe exit of civilians from the war zone.

Gold Rate Today On March 4, 2022: Check Latest Gold Rate In Your City Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.