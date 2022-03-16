New Delhi: Gold rates in India fell by a whopping Rs 5,000 per kg on March 16, 2022, for 22-carat gold. For 24-crt gold, the fall was even steeper at Rs 5,400 per kg. The gold price in India for 22-carat gold per 10 grams was Rs 47,600 and for 24-carat was Rs 51,930, according to data on goodreturns’ website.Also Read - India May Accept Russian Offer To Buy Oil At Cheaper Rates: Report

The gold rate in Delhi was Rs 47,600 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, In Chennai, on the other hand, the gold price was on the higher side at Rs 48,190. The gold rate in Kerala was Rs 47,600, the same as the gold price in the national capital.

The gold rates have been consistently falling after touching a peak a few days ago. The bullion prices had shot up owing to the Russia Ukraine war. But now, not only gold and silver, but oil prices too have started to ease. Oil prices fell below $100 per barrel mark since February on Wednesday.

Gold Rate Today On March 16, 2022: Check Latest Gold Rate In Your City Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.