New Delhi: Gold rates in India fell by a whopping Rs 5,000 per kg on March 16, 2022, for 22-carat gold. For 24-crt gold, the fall was even steeper at Rs 5,400 per kg. The gold price in India for 22-carat gold per 10 grams was Rs 47,600 and for 24-carat was Rs 51,930, according to data on goodreturns' website.

The gold rate in Delhi was Rs 47,600 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, In Chennai, on the other hand, the gold price was on the higher side at Rs 48,190. The gold rate in Kerala was Rs 47,600, the same as the gold price in the national capital.

The gold rates have been consistently falling after touching a peak a few days ago. The bullion prices had shot up owing to the Russia Ukraine war. But now, not only gold and silver, but oil prices too have started to ease. Oil prices fell below $100 per barrel mark since February on Wednesday.

Gold Rate Today On March 16, 2022: Check Latest Gold Rate In Your City Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.

City22 Carat Gold
Today		24 Carat Gold
Today
Chennai48,19052,570
Mumbai47,60051,930
Delhi47,60051,930
Kolkata47,60051,930
Bangalore47,60051,930
Hyderabad47,60051,930
Kerala47,60051,930
Pune47,68052,010
Vadodara47,70052,030
Ahmedabad47,65051,980
Jaipur47,75052,080
Lucknow47,75052,080
Coimbatore48,19052,570
Madurai48,19052,570
Vijayawada47,60051,930
Patna47,68052,010
Nagpur47,70052,030
Chandigarh47,75052,080
Surat47,65051,980
Bhubaneswar47,60051,930
Mangalore47,60051,930
Visakhapatnam47,60051,930
Nashik47,68052,010
Mysore47,60051,930