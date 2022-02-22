New Delhi: Gold rates in India continued their downward trajectory on Tuesday and fell by Rs 900 per kg. The gold price in India for 22-carat gold per 10 grams was Rs 45,900 and for 24-carat was Rs 50,050, according to data on goodreturns’ website. The gold rates have been falling for the past four days. Also Read - Oil Prices Highest Since 2014 Amidst Rising Russia-Ukraine Tensions

The gold rate in Delhi was Rs 45,990 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, In Chennai, on the other hand, the gold price was on a lesser side at Rs 47,270. The gold rate in Kerala was Rs 45,900, the same as the gold price in the national capital. Also Read - Bloodbath on D-Street! Sensex Plunges 1,000 Points, Nifty Below 16,900 Amidst Twist In Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Amidst the Russia-Ukraine tensions reaching a new high with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s address late night yesterday, Brent crude oil prices have crossed $97 per barrel. The Russian President recognised the two separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent countries. With this, the UN has called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC). As per experts, the tensions are expected to escalate further in the coming days. Also Read - Stocks To Buy Today: 20 Shares To Book Good Profits On February 22, 2022

Gold Rate Today On February 22, 2022: Check Latest Gold Rate In Your City Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.