Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: Gold rates today fell by Rs 10 per 100 grams of 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold too, the prices per 100 grams fell by Rs 10. The gold rates have been trading above the 53,500-mark for days now. According to data on goodreturns’ website, the gold rate today in India for 22-carat gold is Rs 49,140/ 10 grams and for 24-carat, it is Rs 53,610.Also Read - Covid Curbs In China To Raise Phone Prices In India? Know Here

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On April 21, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in. Also Read - WPI At 14.55 Per Cent, CPI At 6.95 Per Cent; What It Means For India? | Explained