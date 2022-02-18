New Delhi: Gold rates in India fell by Rs 4,000 per kg on Friday. The gold price in India for 22-carat gold per 10 grams was Rs 45,800 and for 24-carat was Rs 49,970, according to data on goodreturns’ website. The gold rates touched an 8-month high amidst the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising oil prices. Also Read - Gold Prices Hit 8-Month High Amid Rising Tensions Between Russia-Ukraine

The gold rate in Delhi was Rs 45,800 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, In Chennai, on the other hand, the gold price was on a lesser side at Rs 47,100. The gold rate in Kerala was Rs 45,800, the same as the gold price in the national capital.

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.