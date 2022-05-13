Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: The gold rates in India fell by Rs 75,000 per kg for 22-carat and Rs 82,000 for 24-carat gold on Friday. The gold price in India has fallen below Rs 51,000-mark in most cities. According to goodreturns.in, the gold rate in India for 22-carat gold is Rs 46,450 per 10 gram. For 24-carat gold, the rates are Rs 50,670.Also Read - Gold Prices Fall Below Rs 51,000! Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 12, 2022 Here | Gold Rate Today

In Delhi, the gold rate was Rs 46,450. Whereas in Chennai, the gold rate is Rs 47,640 for 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the rate in Chennai is Rs 51,970.

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 13, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹47,640 ₹51,970 Mumbai ₹46,450 ₹50,670 Delhi ₹46,450 ₹50,670 Kolkata ₹46,450 ₹50,670 Bangalore ₹46,450 ₹50,670 Hyderabad ₹46,450 ₹50,670 Kerala ₹46,450 ₹50,670 Pune ₹46,480 ₹50,700 Vadodara ₹46,480 ₹50,700 Ahmedabad ₹46,510 ₹50,730 Jaipur ₹46,600 ₹50,820 Lucknow ₹46,600 ₹50,820 Coimbatore ₹47,640 ₹51,970 Madurai ₹47,640 ₹51,970 Vijayawada ₹46,450 ₹50,670 Patna ₹46,480 ₹50,700 Nagpur ₹46,480 ₹50,700 Chandigarh ₹46,600 ₹50,820 Surat ₹46,510 ₹50,730 Bhubaneswar ₹46,450 ₹50,670 Mangalore ₹46,450 ₹50,670 Visakhapatnam ₹46,450 ₹50,670 Nashik ₹46,480 ₹50,700 Mysore ₹46,450 ₹50,670

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.