Gold Rates April 22, 2022: As on today, Gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 53,780 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 49,300. Yesterday, the prices were Rs 53,620 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 49,150 for 22 carat (10 grams). The Gold rate for 24 carat and 22 carat per 10 grams has increased by nearly Rs 150 in the last 24 hours.

Minor fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,960 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,460. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,780 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,300. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 53,780 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,300.

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.

Today Chennai ₹49,460 ₹53,960 Mumbai ₹49,300 ₹53,780 Delhi ₹49,300 ₹53,780 Kolkata ₹49,300 ₹53,780 Bangalore ₹49,300 ₹53,780 Hyderabad ₹49,300 ₹53,780 Kerala ₹49,300 ₹53,780 Pune ₹49,360 ₹53,840 Vadodara ₹49,360 ₹53,840 Ahmedabad ₹49,350 ₹53,830 Jaipur ₹49,450 ₹53,930 Lucknow ₹49,450 ₹53,930 Coimbatore ₹49,460 ₹53,960 Madurai ₹49,460 ₹53,960 Vijayawada ₹49,300 ₹53,780 Patna ₹49,360 ₹53,840 Nagpur ₹49,360 ₹53,840 Chandigarh ₹49,450 ₹53,930 Surat ₹49,350 ₹53,830 Bhubaneswar ₹49,300 ₹53,780 Mangalore ₹49,300 ₹53,780 Visakhapatnam ₹49,300 ₹53,780 Nashik ₹49,360 ₹53,840 Mysore ₹49,300 ₹53,780

On Thursday, Gold rates fell by Rs 10 per 100 grams of 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold too, the prices per 100 grams fell by Rs 10. The gold rates have been trading above the 53,500-mark for days now. According to data on goodreturns’ website, the gold rate on April 21 in India for 22-carat gold was Rs 49,140/ 10 grams and for 24-carat, it was Rs 53,610.