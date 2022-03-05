New Delhi: Gold rates in India rose by a whopping Rs 7,000 per kg today, for 22-carat gold. The latest rise in the price of yellow metal can be credited to the Russia Ukraine war. The gold price in India for 22-carat gold per 10 grams was Rs 48,400 and for 24-carat was Rs 52,800, according to data on goodreturns’ website. The gold rates have been falling for the past four days.Also Read - Thousands In Europe Face Internet Outage After Massive "Cyberattack": Report

The gold rate in Delhi was Rs 48,400 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, In Chennai, on the other hand, the gold price was on the higher side at Rs 49,700. The gold rate in Kerala was Rs 48,400, the same as the gold price in the national capital.

Russia Ukraine war has gone to unprecedented heights. With the Russian army marching in the biggest cities and bombing down the key buildings, Ukraine has been facing a lot of pressure for 10 days now. Countries across the globe have been sanctioning Russia with harsh measures leading to a fall in the value of Russian Ruble to unforeseen lows.

Gold Rate Today On March 5, 2022: Check Latest Gold Rate In Your City Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.