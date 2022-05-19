Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: The gold prices on Thursday, fell to the lowest level in three months. According to goodreturns.in, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 46,100 on May 19. For 24-carat gold, the rate was Rs 50,290. On MCX, the Gold Futures were trading at 50,167. The gold had neared the 56,000-mark in March. The aggressive policy by the central banks across the globe has led to a rise in bond yields. This has decreased the demand for the yellow metal, putting it under price pressure.Also Read - Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 16, 2022 | Gold Rate Today

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 19, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.

City22 Carat Gold
Today		24 Carat Gold
Today
Chennai47,47051,780
Mumbai46,30050,510
Delhi46,30050,510
Kolkata46,30050,510
Bangalore46,30050,510
Hyderabad46,30050,510
Kerala46,30050,510
Pune46,36050,570
Vadodara46,36050,570
Ahmedabad46,38050,590
Jaipur46,45050,650
Lucknow46,45050,430
Coimbatore47,47051,780
Madurai47,47051,780
Vijayawada46,30050,510
Patna46,36050,570
Nagpur46,36050,570
Chandigarh46,45050,650
Surat46,38050,590
Bhubaneswar46,30050,510
Mangalore46,30050,510
Visakhapatnam46,30050,510
Nashik46,36050,570
Mysore46,30050,510

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.