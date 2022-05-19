Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: The gold prices on Thursday, fell to the lowest level in three months. According to goodreturns.in, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 46,100 on May 19. For 24-carat gold, the rate was Rs 50,290. On MCX, the Gold Futures were trading at 50,167. The gold had neared the 56,000-mark in March. The aggressive policy by the central banks across the globe has led to a rise in bond yields. This has decreased the demand for the yellow metal, putting it under price pressure.Also Read - Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 16, 2022 | Gold Rate Today

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 19, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹47,470 ₹51,780 Mumbai ₹46,300 ₹50,510 Delhi ₹46,300 ₹50,510 Kolkata ₹46,300 ₹50,510 Bangalore ₹46,300 ₹50,510 Hyderabad ₹46,300 ₹50,510 Kerala ₹46,300 ₹50,510 Pune ₹46,360 ₹50,570 Vadodara ₹46,360 ₹50,570 Ahmedabad ₹46,380 ₹50,590 Jaipur ₹46,450 ₹50,650 Lucknow ₹46,450 ₹50,430 Coimbatore ₹47,470 ₹51,780 Madurai ₹47,470 ₹51,780 Vijayawada ₹46,300 ₹50,510 Patna ₹46,360 ₹50,570 Nagpur ₹46,360 ₹50,570 Chandigarh ₹46,450 ₹50,650 Surat ₹46,380 ₹50,590 Bhubaneswar ₹46,300 ₹50,510 Mangalore ₹46,300 ₹50,510 Visakhapatnam ₹46,300 ₹50,510 Nashik ₹46,360 ₹50,570 Mysore ₹46,300 ₹50,510

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.