New Delhi: Gold rates in India were at Rs 52,800 per kg today, for 24-carat gold. The latest rise in the price of yellow metal, according to reports, is due to the ongoing battle between Russia and Ukraine. The gold price in India for 22-carat gold per 10 grams was Rs 48,400 and for 24-carat was Rs 52,800, according to data on goodreturns’ website. The gold rates remained, largely, similar to the rates yesterday. Also Read - What is Nuclear "Dirty Bomb" That Russia Claims Ukraine Is Making In Chernobyl?

The gold rate in Delhi was Rs 48,400 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, In Chennai, on the other hand, the gold price was on the higher side at Rs 49,700. The gold rate in Kerala was Rs 48,400, the same as the gold price in the national capital. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine Crisis Highlights: Putin Blames Kyiv For Failed Civilian Evacuations From Mariupol

The Russia Ukraine war has been going on for 12 days now. According to reports, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) headquartered in Hague will be listening to Ukraine’s plea on Russian aggression soon. The Russian armed forces have surrounded the strategically important city of Mariupol and the battle may soon start in Lviv. The Russian forces are also close to the capital city of Kyiv. Also Read - Mastercard, Visa Suspend Operations In Russia After Invasion Of Ukraine

Gold Rate Today On March 7, 2022: Check Latest Gold Rate In Your City Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.