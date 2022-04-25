Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: Gold rates today remained over Rs 53,000 per 10 grams. For 24-carat gold too, the prices per 10 grams were Rs 53,440. The gold rates have been trading above the 53,500-mark for days now. According to data on goodreturns’ website, the gold rate today in India for 22-carat gold is Rs 48,990.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On April 22 Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.

City22 Carat Gold
Today		24 Carat Gold
Today
Chennai49,28053,760
Mumbai48,99053,440
Delhi48,99053,440
Kolkata48,99053,440
Bangalore48,99053,440
Hyderabad48,99053,440
Kerala48,99053,440
Pune49,04053,490
Vadodara49,04053,490
Ahmedabad49,07049,520
Jaipur49,14053,590
Lucknow49,14053,590
Coimbatore49,28053,760
Madurai49,28053,760
Vijayawada48,99053,440
Patna49,04053,490
Nagpur49,04053,490
Chandigarh49,14053,590
Surat49,07049,520
Bhubaneswar48,99053,440
Mangalore48,99053,440
Visakhapatnam48,99053,440
Nashik49,04053,490
Mysore48,99053,440

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.