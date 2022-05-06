Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: The gold rates in India rose by Rs 1,000 per kg for 22-carat and 24-carat gold, after days of falling. The gold price in India has fallen below Rs 52,000-mark in most cities. According to goodreturns.in, the gold rate in India for 22-carat gold is Rs 47,410 per 10 gram. For 24-carat gold, the rates are Rs 51,710.Also Read - Gold Prices Fall By A Whopping Rs 20,000! Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 5, 2022, Here | Gold Rate Today

In Delhi, the gold rate was Rs 47,410. Whereas in Chennai, the gold rate is Rs 48,520 for 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the rate in Chennai is Rs 52,930. Also Read - Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On Akshaya Tritiya | Gold Rate Today

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 6, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in. Also Read - Gold Prices Fall Over Rs 10,000. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 2, 2022 Here | Gold Rate Today

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹48,520 ₹52,930 Mumbai ₹47,410 ₹51,710 Delhi ₹47,410 ₹51,710 Kolkata ₹47,410 ₹51,710 Bangalore ₹47,410 ₹51,710 Hyderabad ₹47,410 ₹51,710 Kerala ₹47,410 ₹51,710 Pune ₹47,490 ₹51,790 Vadodara ₹47,490 ₹51,790 Ahmedabad ₹47,470 ₹51,790 Jaipur ₹47,560 ₹51,860 Lucknow ₹47,560 ₹51,860 Coimbatore ₹48,520 ₹52,930 Madurai ₹48,520 ₹52,930 Vijayawada ₹47,410 ₹51,710 Patna ₹47,490 ₹51,790 Nagpur ₹47,490 ₹51,790 Chandigarh ₹47,560 ₹51,860 Surat ₹47,470 ₹51,790 Bhubaneswar ₹47,410 ₹51,710 Mangalore ₹47,410 ₹51,710 Visakhapatnam ₹47,410 ₹51,710 Nashik ₹47,490 ₹51,790 Mysore ₹47,410 ₹51,710

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.