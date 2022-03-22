New Delhi: Gold rates in India rose by Rs 1,000 on March 22, 2022. The gold rates rose for 22-carat and 24-carat gold. The prices have been highly volatile owing to the ongoing Russia-Ukrain war. 10 grams of 22-crt gold cost Rs 47,400 on Tuesday. For 10 grams of 24-carat gold, the price is Rs 51,700. All the above rates have been taken from the goodreturns’ website.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On March 21, 2022, Here

The gold rate in Delhi was Rs 47,300 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, In Chennai, on the other hand, the gold price was on the higher side at Rs 47,930. The gold rate in Kerala was Rs 47,400, the same as the gold price in the national capital.

On bullion prices, Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd., said, "On Monday, Gold and silver started with mild gains on expectation of Russia-Ukraine war will continues for some more days. Precious metals also catch safe-haven demand after European Union said for banning Russian oils. Gold and silver also gets support from the weakness in the global equity markets due to Russia-Ukraine war and rising coronavirus cases. Higher commodity and energy prices continue to push inflation higher and cap gains on global economic growth."

He continued, “Despite On Monday Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s more hawkish tone on monetary policy, adding that it could use bigger-than-usual interest rate hikes if needed to do so. Precious metals showing strength due to inflation and growth concerns. The benchmark 10-year bond yields in the United States crossed 2.30% marks and restricted gains of precious metals. We expect both precious metals remain volatile in today’s session. Gold has support at $1910-1895, while resistance at $1940-1952. Silver has support at $25.00-24.78, while resistance is at $25.48-25.65. In INR terms, gold has support at Rs51,420–51,150, while resistance is at Rs51,850–52,050. Silver has support at Rs67,780- 67,450 while resistance is at Rs68,800–69,180.”

Gold Rate Today On March 22, 2022: Check Latest Gold Rate In Your City Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.