New Delhi: Gold rates in India rose by Rs 10,000 per kg today, for 22-carat gold. The latest rise in the price of yellow metal, according to reports, is due to the ongoing battle between Russia and Ukraine. The gold price in India for 22-carat gold per 10 grams was Rs 49,400 and for 24-carat was Rs 53,890, according to data on goodreturns' website. The gold rates have jumped massively in the last couple of days as Russia Ukraine intensified.

The gold rate in Delhi was Rs 49,400 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, In Chennai, on the other hand, the gold price was on the higher side at Rs 50,710. The gold rate in Kerala was Rs 49,400, the same as the gold price in the national capital.

The Russia Ukraine war has entered its 13th day. According to latest reports, S&P has reduced the ratings of 52 Russian companies. 230 companies have already announced that they will leave Russia for good. The Russian attacks on Ukraine are intensifying day by day.

Gold Rate Today On March 8, 2022: Check Latest Gold Rate In Your City Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.