Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: The gold prices on Tuesday, rose by Rs 10,000 per kg of 22-carat. According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate today was Rs 47,750 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the rates were Rs 52,080.Also Read - Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23: Buy Cheaper Gold From Today! All You Need To Know Here

In Delhi, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,780. For 24-carat, the gold rate was Rs 52,110. In Mumbai, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 47,750. Also Read - Top 10 Biggest Companies In India Lost Nearly Rs 4 Trillion Last Week | Complete List Here

The gold rates have been rising due to rise in demand due to high volatility in the markets and high inflation. Gold, which is considered as a safe investment, is used as a hedge against inflation. Also Read - Crypto Carnage: Investors Lose Millions As Bitcoin Falls Over 70 Per Cent From Peak In November 2021

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 21, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹47,850 ₹52,190 Mumbai ₹47,750 ₹52,080 Delhi ₹47,780 ₹52,110 Kolkata ₹47,780 ₹52,110 Bangalore ₹47,780 ₹52,110 Hyderabad ₹47,750 ₹52,080 Kerala ₹47,750 ₹52,080 Pune ₹47,800 ₹52,130 Vadodara ₹47,800 ₹52,130 Ahmedabad ₹47,760 ₹52,130 Jaipur ₹47,900 ₹52,260 Lucknow ₹47,900 ₹52,260 Coimbatore ₹47,850 ₹52,190 Madurai ₹47,850 ₹52,190 Vijayawada ₹47,750 ₹52,080 Patna ₹47,800 ₹52,130 Nagpur ₹47,800 ₹52,130 Chandigarh ₹47,900 ₹52,260 Surat ₹47,760 ₹52,130 Bhubaneswar ₹47,780 ₹52,110 Mangalore ₹47,780 ₹52,110 Visakhapatnam ₹47,750 ₹52,080 Nashik ₹47,800 ₹52,130 Mysore ₹47,780 ₹52,110

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.