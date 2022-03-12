New Delhi: Gold rates in India rose by Rs 2,000 per kg March 12, 2022, for 22-carat gold. The gold price in India for 22-carat gold per 10 grams was Rs 48,400 and for 24-carat was Rs 52,800, according to data on goodreturns’ website. Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On March 11, 2022 Here

The gold rate in Delhi was Rs 48,400 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, In Chennai, on the other hand, the gold price was on the higher side at Rs 48,940. The gold rate in Kerala was Rs 48,400, the same as the gold price in the national capital.

The gold rates have been near Rs 53,000 for the past few days owing to global inflation and share market volatility. The Russia Ukraine war has been going on for over 15 days now. The oil prices have remained high due to restricted supply from the two countries at war.

Gold Rate Today On March 12, 2022: Check Latest Gold Rate In Your City Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.