New Delhi: Gold rates in India rose by Rs 2,000 per kg March 12, 2022, for 22-carat gold. The gold price in India for 22-carat gold per 10 grams was Rs 48,400 and for 24-carat was Rs 52,800, according to data on goodreturns' website.

The gold rate in Delhi was Rs 48,400 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, In Chennai, on the other hand, the gold price was on the higher side at Rs 48,940. The gold rate in Kerala was Rs 48,400, the same as the gold price in the national capital.

The gold rates have been near Rs 53,000 for the past few days owing to global inflation and share market volatility. The Russia Ukraine war has been going on for over 15 days now. The oil prices have remained high due to restricted supply from the two countries at war.

Gold Rate Today On March 12, 2022: Check Latest Gold Rate In Your City Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.

City22 Carat Gold
Today		24 Carat Gold
Today
Chennai48,94053,390
Mumbai48,40052,800
Delhi48,40052,800
Kolkata48,40052,800
Bangalore48,40052,800
Hyderabad48,40052,800
Kerala48,40052,800
Pune48,45052,850
Vadodara48,48052,880
Ahmedabad48,44052,840
Jaipur48,55052,950
Lucknow48,55052,950
Coimbatore48,94053,390
Madurai48,94053,390
Vijayawada48,40052,800
Patna48,45052,850
Nagpur48,48052,880
Chandigarh48,55052,950
Surat48,44052,840
Bhubaneswar48,40052,800
Mangalore48,40052,800
Visakhapatnam48,40052,800
Nashik48,45052,850
Mysore48,40052,800