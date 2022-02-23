New Delhi: Gold rates in India rose by a whopping Rs 3,500 per kg on Wednesday, amidst the rising Russia-Ukraine crisis. The gold prices and oil prices have been facing the brunt of geopolitical pressures. The gold price in India for 22-carat gold per 10 grams was Rs 46,250 and for 24-carat was Rs 50,460, according to data on goodreturns’ website. The gold rates have been falling for the past four days.Also Read - Stocks To Buy Today: 20 Share Recommendations To Book Good Profits On February 23, 2022

The gold rate in Delhi was Rs 46,250 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, In Chennai, on the other hand, the gold price was on a higher side at Rs 47,620. The gold rate in Kerala was Rs 46,250, the same as the gold price in the national capital.

Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday identified the independence of regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. This has rattled the markets across the world. Brent crude oil prices have also crossed $98 per barrel. After an emergency meeting of the UNSC, several western countries have announced sanctions on Russia. Japan, according to reports, have also announced sanctions.

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.