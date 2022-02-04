New Delhi: The gold rate today rose by a whopping Rs 6,000 per kg across the country. In India, the gold rate today was Rs 45,500 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold. In Delhi, the gold rate was Rs 45,100. While the gold rate in Mumbai was Rs 45,500, the same as the gold rate in Delhi, according to goodreturns’ website.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here

Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here On February 4, 2022

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in. Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Fall By Rs 1,000 On February 1, 2022. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here