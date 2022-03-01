New Delhi: Gold rates in India rose by a whopping Rs 6,600 per kg today on the back of rising Russia Ukraine tensions. The gold prices and oil prices have been facing the brunt of geopolitical pressures. The gold price in India for 22-carat gold per 10 grams was Rs 47,000 and for 24-carat was Rs 51,280, according to data on goodreturns’ website. The gold rates have been falling for the past four days.Also Read - Operation Ganga: 7th Evacuation Flight Carrying 182 Stranded Indians From Ukraine Reaches Mumbai

The gold rate in Delhi was Rs 47,000 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, In Chennai, on the other hand, the gold price was on a higher side at Rs 47,820. The gold rate in Kerala was Rs 47,000, the same as the gold price in the national capital.

Russia and Ukraine have been fighting in Ukraine. According to reports, delegates of both countries met in Belarus yesterday to discuss a ceasefire. But the result was not on the expected lines. Ukraine, in the latest development, applied for membership in NATO. This is expected to raise the conflict to a new height.

Gold Rate Today On March 1, 2022: Check Latest Gold Rate In Your City Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.