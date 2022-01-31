New Delhi: The gold rate today rose by Rs 900 per kg across the country. In India, the gold rate today was Rs 45,000 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold. In Delhi, the gold rate was Rs 45,000. While the gold rate in Mumbai was Rs 45,000, the same as the gold rate in Delhi, according to goodreturns’ website.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Fall By 3,500 On January 29, 2022. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here
Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here On January 31, 2022
The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in. Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices See A Sharp Fall On January 28, 2022. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here
Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices See A Massive Dip On January 26, 2022. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here
- Gold rate in Chennai: ₹45,330
- Gold rate in Mumbai: ₹45,000
- Gold rate in Delhi: ₹45,000
- Gold rate in Kolkata: ₹45,000
- Gold rate in Bangalore: ₹45,000
- Gold rate in Hyderabad: ₹45,000
- Gold rate in Kerala: ₹45,000
- Gold rate in Pune: ₹45,000
- Gold rate in Vadodara: ₹45,040
- Gold rate in Ahmedabad: ₹45,100
- Gold rate in Jaipur: ₹45,040
- Gold rate in Lucknow: ₹45,100
- Gold rate in Coimbatore: ₹45,330
- Gold rate in Madurai: ₹45,330
- Gold rate in Vijayawada: ₹45,000
- Gold rate in Patna: ₹45,000
- Gold rate in Nagpur: ₹45,000
- Gold rate in Chandigarh: ₹45,100
- Gold rate in Surat: ₹45,100
- Gold rate in Bhubaneswar: ₹45,000
- Gold rate in Mangalore: ₹45,000
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam: ₹45,000
- Gold rate in Nashik: ₹45,000
- Gold rate in Mysore: ₹45,000