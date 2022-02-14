New Delhi: Gold rates in India continue to rise for the third consecutive day on Monday. Led by the rising geopolitical tensions and rising crude oil prices, the gold prices for 22-carat and 24-carat gold rose by Rs 100 per kg. The gold price in India for 22-carat gold per 10 grams was Rs 46,810 and for 24-carat was Rs 51,060, according to data on goodreturns’ website.Also Read - 5 Things To Watch Out For In Stock Market Next Week

The gold rate in Delhi was Rs 46,810 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, In Chennai, on the other hand, the gold price was on a lesser side at Rs 47,150. The gold rate in Kerala was Rs 46,810, the same as the gold price in the national capital.

Gold Rate Today On February 14, 2022: Check Latest Gold Rate In Your City Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.