Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: Gold rates today rose by Rs 5,900 per kg India today. For 24-carat gold, the prices per 10 grams were Rs 52,960. For 22-carat, the price of 10 grams of gold is Rs 48,550, up Rs 5,500 per kg from yesterday. Also Read - Gold Price Falls Below Rs 53,000 In THESE Cities. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On April 28 Here | Gold Rate Today
According to Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd., “On Thursday, gold and silver settled on a mixed note in the international as well as domestic markets. Gold prices closed slightly positive, up by 0.14% while silver closed negative, down by 1.19%. The gold and silver bulls were trying to stop the recent price downtrend that pushed prices to nine-week lows overnight. A strong U.S. dollar and rising bond yields have been hammering the two metals recently.” Also Read - Gold Rates In Chennai, Hyderabad, Kerala, Bangalore Slashed: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here
He continued, “U.S. GDP report showed a surprisingly weak reading of -1.4%. That was worse than expectations for a rise of 1.0%. The gold market saw a mild rally in the aftermath of that report, but gains could not be held. The Japanese yen hit a 20-year low against the U.S. dollar as the Bank of Japan has reinforced its commitment to low interest rates despite rising Inflation. Meanwhile, the Euro currency fell to a five-year low against the dollar as soaring energy prices crimp the Euro zone economy. The U.S. dollar index is solidly up again today and hit another two-year high.” Also Read - Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On April 26, 2022, Here | Gold Rate Today
The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.
|City
|22 Carat Gold
Today
|24 Carat Gold
Today
|Chennai
|₹48,840
|₹53,280
|Mumbai
|₹48,550
|₹52,960
|Delhi
|₹48,550
|₹52,960
|Kolkata
|₹48,550
|₹52,960
|Bangalore
|₹48,550
|₹52,960
|Hyderabad
|₹48,550
|₹52,960
|Kerala
|₹48,550
|₹52,960
|Pune
|₹48,610
|₹53,010
|Vadodara
|₹48,610
|₹53,010
|Ahmedabad
|₹48,600
|₹53,060
|Jaipur
|₹48,700
|₹53,110
|Lucknow
|₹48,700
|₹53,110
|Coimbatore
|₹48,840
|₹53,280
|Madurai
|₹48,840
|₹53,280
|Vijayawada
|₹48,550
|₹52,960
|Patna
|₹48,610
|₹53,010
|Nagpur
|₹48,610
|₹53,010
|Chandigarh
|₹48,700
|₹53,110
|Surat
|₹48,600
|₹53,060
|Bhubaneswar
|₹48,550
|₹52,960
|Mangalore
|₹48,550
|₹52,960
|Visakhapatnam
|₹48,550
|₹52,960
|Nashik
|₹48,610
|₹53,010
|Mysore
|₹48,550
|₹52,960
Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.