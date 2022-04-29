Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: Gold rates today rose by Rs 5,900 per kg India today. For 24-carat gold, the prices per 10 grams were Rs 52,960. For 22-carat, the price of 10 grams of gold is Rs 48,550, up Rs 5,500 per kg from yesterday. Also Read - Gold Price Falls Below Rs 53,000 In THESE Cities. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On April 28 Here | Gold Rate Today

According to Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd., “On Thursday, gold and silver settled on a mixed note in the international as well as domestic markets. Gold prices closed slightly positive, up by 0.14% while silver closed negative, down by 1.19%. The gold and silver bulls were trying to stop the recent price downtrend that pushed prices to nine-week lows overnight. A strong U.S. dollar and rising bond yields have been hammering the two metals recently.” Also Read - Gold Rates In Chennai, Hyderabad, Kerala, Bangalore Slashed: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here

He continued, “U.S. GDP report showed a surprisingly weak reading of -1.4%. That was worse than expectations for a rise of 1.0%. The gold market saw a mild rally in the aftermath of that report, but gains could not be held. The Japanese yen hit a 20-year low against the U.S. dollar as the Bank of Japan has reinforced its commitment to low interest rates despite rising Inflation. Meanwhile, the Euro currency fell to a five-year low against the dollar as soaring energy prices crimp the Euro zone economy. The U.S. dollar index is solidly up again today and hit another two-year high.” Also Read - Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On April 26, 2022, Here | Gold Rate Today

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On April 29, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹48,840 ₹53,280 Mumbai ₹48,550 ₹52,960 Delhi ₹48,550 ₹52,960 Kolkata ₹48,550 ₹52,960 Bangalore ₹48,550 ₹52,960 Hyderabad ₹48,550 ₹52,960 Kerala ₹48,550 ₹52,960 Pune ₹48,610 ₹53,010 Vadodara ₹48,610 ₹53,010 Ahmedabad ₹48,600 ₹53,060 Jaipur ₹48,700 ₹53,110 Lucknow ₹48,700 ₹53,110 Coimbatore ₹48,840 ₹53,280 Madurai ₹48,840 ₹53,280 Vijayawada ₹48,550 ₹52,960 Patna ₹48,610 ₹53,010 Nagpur ₹48,610 ₹53,010 Chandigarh ₹48,700 ₹53,110 Surat ₹48,600 ₹53,060 Bhubaneswar ₹48,550 ₹52,960 Mangalore ₹48,550 ₹52,960 Visakhapatnam ₹48,550 ₹52,960 Nashik ₹48,610 ₹53,010 Mysore ₹48,550 ₹52,960

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.