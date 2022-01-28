New Delhi: The gold rate today fell by a whopping Rs 4,000 per kg across the country. In India, the gold rate today was Rs 45,500 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold. The rate was Rs 45,900. In Delhi, the gold rate was Rs 45,500. While the gold rate in Mumbai was Rs 45,500, the same as the gold rate in Delhi, according to goodreturns’ website.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices See A Massive Dip On January 26, 2022. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here

Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here On January 28, 2022

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TCS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.