Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: Gold rates today remained over Rs 53,000 per 10 grams. For 24-carat gold too, the prices per 10 grams were Rs 53,440. The gold rates have been trading above the 53,500-mark for days now. According to data on goodreturns’ website, the gold rate today in India for 22-carat gold is Rs 48,990.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Over Rs 53,000. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On April 25, 2022, Here
Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On April 26, 2022, Here
The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in. Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On April 22 Here
|City
|22 Carat Gold
Today
|24 Carat Gold
Today
|Chennai
|₹49,120
|₹53,590
|Mumbai
|₹48,990
|₹53,440
|Delhi
|₹48,990
|₹53,440
|Kolkata
|₹48,990
|₹53,440
|Bangalore
|₹48,990
|₹53,440
|Hyderabad
|₹48,990
|₹53,440
|Kerala
|₹48,990
|₹53,440
|Pune
|₹49,040
|₹53,490
|Vadodara
|₹49,040
|₹53,490
|Ahmedabad
|₹49,070
|₹49,520
|Jaipur
|₹49,140
|₹53,590
|Lucknow
|₹49,140
|₹53,590
|Coimbatore
|₹49,280
|₹53,760
|Madurai
|₹49,280
|₹53,760
|Vijayawada
|₹48,990
|₹53,440
|Patna
|₹49,040
|₹53,490
|Nagpur
|₹49,040
|₹53,490
|Chandigarh
|₹49,140
|₹53,590
|Surat
|₹49,070
|₹49,520
|Bhubaneswar
|₹48,990
|₹53,440
|Mangalore
|₹48,990
|₹53,440
|Visakhapatnam
|₹48,990
|₹53,440
|Nashik
|₹49,040
|₹53,490
|Mysore
|₹48,990
|₹53,440
Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks. Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Fall. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On April 21, 2022, Here