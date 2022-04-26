Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: Gold rates today remained over Rs 53,000 per 10 grams. For 24-carat gold too, the prices per 10 grams were Rs 53,440. The gold rates have been trading above the 53,500-mark for days now. According to data on goodreturns’ website, the gold rate today in India for 22-carat gold is Rs 48,990.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Over Rs 53,000. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On April 25, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹49,120 ₹53,590 Mumbai ₹48,990 ₹53,440 Delhi ₹48,990 ₹53,440 Kolkata ₹48,990 ₹53,440 Bangalore ₹48,990 ₹53,440 Hyderabad ₹48,990 ₹53,440 Kerala ₹48,990 ₹53,440 Pune ₹49,040 ₹53,490 Vadodara ₹49,040 ₹53,490 Ahmedabad ₹49,070 ₹49,520 Jaipur ₹49,140 ₹53,590 Lucknow ₹49,140 ₹53,590 Coimbatore ₹49,280 ₹53,760 Madurai ₹49,280 ₹53,760 Vijayawada ₹48,990 ₹53,440 Patna ₹49,040 ₹53,490 Nagpur ₹49,040 ₹53,490 Chandigarh ₹49,140 ₹53,590 Surat ₹49,070 ₹49,520 Bhubaneswar ₹48,990 ₹53,440 Mangalore ₹48,990 ₹53,440 Visakhapatnam ₹48,990 ₹53,440 Nashik ₹49,040 ₹53,490 Mysore ₹48,990 ₹53,440

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.