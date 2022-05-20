Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: The gold prices on Thursday, rose by Rs 20,000 per kg for 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the gold prices rose by Rs 22,000 per kg. According to goodreturns.in, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 46,300 on May 20. For 24-carat gold, the rate was Rs 50,510.Also Read - Gold Prices Lowest Since February; Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 19 Here | Gold Rate Today
For the past two days, the gold rates had been trading at three-month lows. On Friday, however, there was some respite for the investors. Also Read - Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 16, 2022 | Gold Rate Today
Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 20, 2022, Here
The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in. Also Read - Gold Prices Fall To Lowest In Three Months, Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 13, 2022 | Gold Rate Today
|City
|22 Carat Gold
Today
|24 Carat Gold
Today
|Chennai
|₹47,550
|₹51,870
|Mumbai
|₹46,300
|₹50,510
|Delhi
|₹46,300
|₹50,510
|Kolkata
|₹46,300
|₹50,510
|Bangalore
|₹46,300
|₹50,510
|Hyderabad
|₹46,300
|₹50,510
|Kerala
|₹46,300
|₹50,510
|Pune
|₹46,360
|₹50,570
|Vadodara
|₹46,360
|₹50,570
|Ahmedabad
|₹46,380
|₹50,590
|Jaipur
|₹46,450
|₹50,650
|Lucknow
|₹46,450
|₹50,430
|Coimbatore
|₹47,550
|₹51,870
|Madurai
|₹47,550
|₹51,870
|Vijayawada
|₹46,300
|₹50,510
|Patna
|₹46,360
|₹50,570
|Nagpur
|₹46,360
|₹50,570
|Chandigarh
|₹46,450
|₹50,650
|Surat
|₹46,380
|₹50,590
|Bhubaneswar
|₹46,300
|₹50,510
|Mangalore
|₹46,300
|₹50,510
|Visakhapatnam
|₹46,300
|₹50,510
|Nashik
|₹46,360
|₹50,570
|Mysore
|₹46,300
|₹50,510
Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.