Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: The gold prices on Thursday, rose by Rs 20,000 per kg for 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the gold prices rose by Rs 22,000 per kg. According to goodreturns.in, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 46,300 on May 20. For 24-carat gold, the rate was Rs 50,510.

For the past two days, the gold rates had been trading at three-month lows. On Friday, however, there was some respite for the investors.

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹47,550 ₹51,870 Mumbai ₹46,300 ₹50,510 Delhi ₹46,300 ₹50,510 Kolkata ₹46,300 ₹50,510 Bangalore ₹46,300 ₹50,510 Hyderabad ₹46,300 ₹50,510 Kerala ₹46,300 ₹50,510 Pune ₹46,360 ₹50,570 Vadodara ₹46,360 ₹50,570 Ahmedabad ₹46,380 ₹50,590 Jaipur ₹46,450 ₹50,650 Lucknow ₹46,450 ₹50,430 Coimbatore ₹47,550 ₹51,870 Madurai ₹47,550 ₹51,870 Vijayawada ₹46,300 ₹50,510 Patna ₹46,360 ₹50,570 Nagpur ₹46,360 ₹50,570 Chandigarh ₹46,450 ₹50,650 Surat ₹46,380 ₹50,590 Bhubaneswar ₹46,300 ₹50,510 Mangalore ₹46,300 ₹50,510 Visakhapatnam ₹46,300 ₹50,510 Nashik ₹46,360 ₹50,570 Mysore ₹46,300 ₹50,510

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.