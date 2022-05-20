Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: The gold prices on Thursday, rose by Rs 20,000 per kg for 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the gold prices rose by Rs 22,000 per kg. According to goodreturns.in, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 46,300 on May 20. For 24-carat gold, the rate was Rs 50,510.Also Read - Gold Prices Lowest Since February; Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 19 Here | Gold Rate Today

For the past two days, the gold rates had been trading at three-month lows. On Friday, however, there was some respite for the investors. Also Read - Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 16, 2022 | Gold Rate Today

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in. Also Read - Gold Prices Fall To Lowest In Three Months, Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 13, 2022 | Gold Rate Today

City22 Carat Gold
Today		24 Carat Gold
Today
Chennai47,55051,870
Mumbai46,30050,510
Delhi46,30050,510
Kolkata46,30050,510
Bangalore46,30050,510
Hyderabad46,30050,510
Kerala46,30050,510
Pune46,36050,570
Vadodara46,36050,570
Ahmedabad46,38050,590
Jaipur46,45050,650
Lucknow46,45050,430
Coimbatore47,55051,870
Madurai47,55051,870
Vijayawada46,30050,510
Patna46,36050,570
Nagpur46,36050,570
Chandigarh46,45050,650
Surat46,38050,590
Bhubaneswar46,30050,510
Mangalore46,30050,510
Visakhapatnam46,30050,510
Nashik46,36050,570
Mysore46,30050,510

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.