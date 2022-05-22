Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: The gold prices on Sunday, rose by Rs 35,000 per kg for 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the gold prices rose by Rs 38,000 per kg. According to goodreturns.in, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 47,050 on May 20. For 24-carat gold, the rate was Rs 51,330.Also Read - Gold Prices Up By Rs 20,000; Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 20 Here | Gold Rate Today

In Delhi, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 47,050. For 24-carat, the gold rate was Rs 51,330. In Mumbai, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 47,050.

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 22, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.

City22 Carat Gold
Today		24 Carat Gold
Today
Chennai48,17052,550
Mumbai47,05051,330
Delhi47,05051,330
Kolkata47,05051,330
Bangalore47,05051,330
Hyderabad47,05051,330
Kerala47,05051,330
Pune47,15051,380
Vadodara47,15051,380
Ahmedabad47,10051,400
Jaipur47,20051,480
Lucknow47,20051,480
Coimbatore48,17052,550
Madurai48,17052,550
Vijayawada47,05051,330
Patna47,15051,380
Nagpur47,15051,380
Chandigarh47,20051,480
Surat47,10051,400
Bhubaneswar47,05051,330
Mangalore47,05051,330
Visakhapatnam47,05051,330
Nashik47,15051,380
Mysore47,05051,330

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.