Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: The gold prices on Sunday, rose by Rs 35,000 per kg for 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the gold prices rose by Rs 38,000 per kg. According to goodreturns.in, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 47,050 on May 20. For 24-carat gold, the rate was Rs 51,330.
In Delhi, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 47,050. For 24-carat, the gold rate was Rs 51,330. In Mumbai, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 47,050.
Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 22, 2022, Here
The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.
|City
|22 Carat Gold
Today
|24 Carat Gold
Today
|Chennai
|₹48,170
|₹52,550
|Mumbai
|₹47,050
|₹51,330
|Delhi
|₹47,050
|₹51,330
|Kolkata
|₹47,050
|₹51,330
|Bangalore
|₹47,050
|₹51,330
|Hyderabad
|₹47,050
|₹51,330
|Kerala
|₹47,050
|₹51,330
|Pune
|₹47,150
|₹51,380
|Vadodara
|₹47,150
|₹51,380
|Ahmedabad
|₹47,100
|₹51,400
|Jaipur
|₹47,200
|₹51,480
|Lucknow
|₹47,200
|₹51,480
|Coimbatore
|₹48,170
|₹52,550
|Madurai
|₹48,170
|₹52,550
|Vijayawada
|₹47,050
|₹51,330
|Patna
|₹47,150
|₹51,380
|Nagpur
|₹47,150
|₹51,380
|Chandigarh
|₹47,200
|₹51,480
|Surat
|₹47,100
|₹51,400
|Bhubaneswar
|₹47,050
|₹51,330
|Mangalore
|₹47,050
|₹51,330
|Visakhapatnam
|₹47,050
|₹51,330
|Nashik
|₹47,150
|₹51,380
|Mysore
|₹47,050
|₹51,330
Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.