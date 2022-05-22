Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: The gold prices on Sunday, rose by Rs 35,000 per kg for 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the gold prices rose by Rs 38,000 per kg. According to goodreturns.in, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 47,050 on May 20. For 24-carat gold, the rate was Rs 51,330.Also Read - Gold Prices Up By Rs 20,000; Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 20 Here | Gold Rate Today

In Delhi, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 47,050. For 24-carat, the gold rate was Rs 51,330. In Mumbai, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 47,050.

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 22, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹48,170 ₹52,550 Mumbai ₹47,050 ₹51,330 Delhi ₹47,050 ₹51,330 Kolkata ₹47,050 ₹51,330 Bangalore ₹47,050 ₹51,330 Hyderabad ₹47,050 ₹51,330 Kerala ₹47,050 ₹51,330 Pune ₹47,150 ₹51,380 Vadodara ₹47,150 ₹51,380 Ahmedabad ₹47,100 ₹51,400 Jaipur ₹47,200 ₹51,480 Lucknow ₹47,200 ₹51,480 Coimbatore ₹48,170 ₹52,550 Madurai ₹48,170 ₹52,550 Vijayawada ₹47,050 ₹51,330 Patna ₹47,150 ₹51,380 Nagpur ₹47,150 ₹51,380 Chandigarh ₹47,200 ₹51,480 Surat ₹47,100 ₹51,400 Bhubaneswar ₹47,050 ₹51,330 Mangalore ₹47,050 ₹51,330 Visakhapatnam ₹47,050 ₹51,330 Nashik ₹47,150 ₹51,380 Mysore ₹47,050 ₹51,330

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.