New Delhi: Gold rates in India rose by Rs 6,000 on March 25, 2022, for 22-carat gold. The gold rates rose for 24-carat by Rs 6,400. The prices have been highly volatile owing to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. 10 grams of 22-carat gold cost Rs 47,950 on Wednesday. For 10 grams of 24-carat gold, the price is Rs 52,310. All the above rates have been taken from the goodreturns' website.

The gold rate in Delhi was Rs 47,950 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, In Chennai, on the other hand, the gold price was on the higher side at Rs 48,310. The gold rate in Kerala was Rs 47,950, the same as the gold price in the national capital.

In other news, the petrol, diesel prices in India were raised again by 80 paise on Friday. In the last 4 days, petrol prices have been hiked by Rs 2.5 per litre and diesel prices have been raised by Rs 2.4 per litre. cooking gas has also become costlier by Rs 50 per 14.2 kg cylinder for domestic buyers. The price rise is expected to keep rising.

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.