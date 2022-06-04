Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: The gold prices on Saturday, rose by a whopping Rs 50,000 per kg of 22-carat. According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate today was Rs 48,100 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the rates were Rs 52,470. In Delhi, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 48,100. For 24-carat, the gold rate was Rs 52,470. In Mumbai, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 48,100.Also Read - Gold Prices Up Rs 10,000; Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 3 Here | Gold Rate Today

Generally, bullion is considered a safe investment during times of crisis. However, it loses its attraction if the bond yields rise. The gold rate in India has been rising for the past 3 days in India. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 1st June 2022: Yellow Metal Witnesses Massive Drop. Check Revised Rates in Your City Here

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 4, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in. Also Read - Gold Prices Above Rs 52,000; Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 30 Here | Gold Rate Today

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹48,200 ₹52,580 Mumbai ₹48,100 ₹52,470 Delhi ₹48,100 ₹52,470 Kolkata ₹48,100 ₹52,470 Bangalore ₹48,100 ₹52,470 Hyderabad ₹48,100 ₹52,470 Kerala ₹48,100 ₹52,470 Pune ₹48,180 ₹52,550 Vadodara ₹48,180 ₹52,550 Ahmedabad ₹48,150 ₹52,530 Jaipur ₹48,250 ₹52,740 Lucknow ₹48,250 ₹52,740 Coimbatore ₹48,200 ₹52,580 Madurai ₹48,200 ₹52,580 Vijayawada ₹48,100 ₹52,470 Patna ₹48,180 ₹52,550 Nagpur ₹48,180 ₹52,550 Chandigarh ₹48,250 ₹52,670 Surat ₹48,150 ₹52,530 Bhubaneswar ₹48,100 ₹52,470 Mangalore ₹48,100 ₹52,470 Visakhapatnam ₹48,100 ₹52,470 Nashik ₹48,180 ₹52,550 Mysore ₹48,100 ₹52,470

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.