Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: The gold prices on Saturday, rose by a whopping Rs 50,000 per kg of 22-carat. According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate today was Rs 48,100 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the rates were Rs 52,470. In Delhi, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 48,100. For 24-carat, the gold rate was Rs 52,470. In Mumbai, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 48,100.Also Read - Gold Prices Up Rs 10,000; Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 3 Here | Gold Rate Today

Generally, bullion is considered a safe investment during times of crisis. However, it loses its attraction if the bond yields rise. The gold rate in India has been rising for the past 3 days in India. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 1st June 2022: Yellow Metal Witnesses Massive Drop. Check Revised Rates in Your City Here

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 4, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in. Also Read - Gold Prices Above Rs 52,000; Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 30 Here | Gold Rate Today

City22 Carat Gold
Today		24 Carat Gold
Today
Chennai48,20052,580
Mumbai48,10052,470
Delhi48,10052,470
Kolkata48,10052,470
Bangalore48,10052,470
Hyderabad48,10052,470
Kerala48,10052,470
Pune48,18052,550
Vadodara48,18052,550
Ahmedabad48,15052,530
Jaipur48,25052,740
Lucknow48,25052,740
Coimbatore48,20052,580
Madurai48,20052,580
Vijayawada48,10052,470
Patna48,18052,550
Nagpur48,18052,550
Chandigarh48,25052,670
Surat48,15052,530
Bhubaneswar48,10052,470
Mangalore48,10052,470
Visakhapatnam48,10052,470
Nashik48,18052,550
Mysore48,10052,470

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.