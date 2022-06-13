Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: The gold prices on Monday, rose by Rs 1,000 per kg of 22-carat. According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate today was Rs 48,360 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the rates were Rs 52,760. In Delhi, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 48,360. For 24-carat, the gold rate was Rs 52,760. In Mumbai, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 48,360.Also Read - Gold Price Down By Rs 20,000! Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 11 Here | Gold Rate Today

Generally, bullion is considered a safe investment during times of crisis. However, it loses its attraction if the bond yields rise.

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 13, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹48,430 ₹52,830 Mumbai ₹48,360 ₹52,760 Delhi ₹48,360 ₹52,760 Kolkata ₹48,360 ₹52,760 Bangalore ₹48,360 ₹52,760 Hyderabad ₹48,360 ₹52,760 Kerala ₹48,360 ₹52,760 Pune ₹48,410 ₹52,810 Vadodara ₹48,410 ₹52,810 Ahmedabad ₹48,390 ₹52,790 Jaipur ₹48,510 ₹52,910 Lucknow ₹48,510 ₹52,910 Coimbatore ₹48,430 ₹52,830 Madurai ₹48,430 ₹52,830 Vijayawada ₹48,360 ₹52,760 Patna ₹48,410 ₹52,810 Nagpur ₹48,410 ₹52,810 Chandigarh ₹48,510 ₹52,910 Surat ₹48,390 ₹52,790 Bhubaneswar ₹48,360 ₹52,760 Mangalore ₹48,360 ₹52,760 Visakhapatnam ₹48,360 ₹52,760 Nashik ₹48,410 ₹52,810 Mysore ₹48,360 ₹52,760

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.