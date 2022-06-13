Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: The gold prices on Monday, rose by Rs 1,000 per kg of 22-carat. According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate today was Rs 48,360 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the rates were Rs 52,760. In Delhi, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 48,360. For 24-carat, the gold rate was Rs 52,760. In Mumbai, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 48,360.Also Read - Gold Price Down By Rs 20,000! Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 11 Here | Gold Rate Today

Generally, bullion is considered a safe investment during times of crisis. However, it loses its attraction if the bond yields rise. Also Read - Gold Price Up By Rs 25,000! Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 10 Here | Gold Rate Today

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 13, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in. Also Read - Gold Price Up Again! Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 7 Here | Gold Rate Today

City22 Carat Gold
Today		24 Carat Gold
Today
Chennai48,43052,830
Mumbai48,36052,760
Delhi48,36052,760
Kolkata48,36052,760
Bangalore48,36052,760
Hyderabad48,36052,760
Kerala48,36052,760
Pune48,41052,810
Vadodara48,41052,810
Ahmedabad48,39052,790
Jaipur48,51052,910
Lucknow48,51052,910
Coimbatore48,43052,830
Madurai48,43052,830
Vijayawada48,36052,760
Patna48,41052,810
Nagpur48,41052,810
Chandigarh48,51052,910
Surat48,39052,790
Bhubaneswar48,36052,760
Mangalore48,36052,760
Visakhapatnam48,36052,760
Nashik48,41052,810
Mysore48,36052,760

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.