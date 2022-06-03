Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: The gold prices on Friday, rose Rs 10,000 per kg of 22-carat. According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate today was Rs 47,600 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the rates were Rs 51,930. In Delhi, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,600. For 24-carat, the gold rate was Rs 51,930. In Mumbai, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 47,600.Also Read - Gold Prices Up By Whopping Rs 50,000; Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 4 Here | Gold Rate Today

Generally, bullion is considered a safe investment during times of crisis. However, it loses its attraction if the bond yields rise.

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 3, 2022, Here

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 3, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹47,750 ₹52,100 Mumbai ₹47,600 ₹51,930 Delhi ₹47,600 ₹51,930 Kolkata ₹47,600 ₹51,930 Bangalore ₹47,600 ₹51,930 Hyderabad ₹47,600 ₹51,930 Kerala ₹47,600 ₹51,930 Pune ₹47,700 ₹52,030 Vadodara ₹47,700 ₹52,030 Ahmedabad ₹47,700 ₹52,030 Jaipur ₹47,800 ₹52,080 Lucknow ₹47,800 ₹52,100 Coimbatore ₹47,750 ₹52,100 Madurai ₹47,750 ₹51,700 Vijayawada ₹47,600 ₹51,930 Patna ₹47,700 ₹52,030 Nagpur ₹47,700 ₹52,030 Chandigarh ₹47,800 ₹52,080 Surat ₹47,700 ₹52,030 Bhubaneswar ₹47,600 ₹51,930 Mangalore ₹47,600 ₹51,930 Visakhapatnam ₹47,600 ₹51,930 Nashik ₹47,700 ₹52,030 Mysore ₹47,600 ₹51,930

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.