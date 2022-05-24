Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: The gold prices on Tuesday, rose by Rs 10,000 per kg for 22-carat. It cost Rs 47,150 per kg in India. For 24-carat gold, the gold rate today was Rs 51,430 per 10 grams. In Delhi, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,150. For 24-carat, the gold rate was Rs 51,430. In Mumbai, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 47,150.Also Read - Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 23 Here | Gold Rate Today

Generally, bullion is considered a safe investment during times of crisis. However, it loses its attraction if the bond yields rise.

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 24, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹48,370 ₹52,760 Mumbai ₹47,150 ₹51,430 Delhi ₹47,150 ₹51,430 Kolkata ₹47,150 ₹51,430 Bangalore ₹47,150 ₹51,430 Hyderabad ₹47,150 ₹51,430 Kerala ₹47,150 ₹51,430 Pune ₹47,250 ₹51,480 Vadodara ₹47,250 ₹51,480 Ahmedabad ₹47,200 ₹51,500 Jaipur ₹47,300 ₹51,580 Lucknow ₹47,300 ₹51,580 Coimbatore ₹48,370 ₹52,760 Madurai ₹48,370 ₹52,760 Vijayawada ₹47,150 ₹51,430 Patna ₹47,250 ₹51,480 Nagpur ₹47,250 ₹51,480 Chandigarh ₹47,300 ₹51,580 Surat ₹47,200 ₹51,500 Bhubaneswar ₹47,150 ₹51,430 Mangalore ₹47,150 ₹51,430 Visakhapatnam ₹47,150 ₹51,430 Nashik ₹47,250 ₹51,480 Mysore ₹47,150 ₹51,430

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.