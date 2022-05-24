Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: The gold prices on Tuesday, rose by Rs 10,000 per kg for 22-carat. It cost Rs 47,150 per kg in India. For 24-carat gold, the gold rate today was Rs 51,430 per 10 grams. In Delhi, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,150. For 24-carat, the gold rate was Rs 51,430. In Mumbai, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 47,150.Also Read - Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 23 Here | Gold Rate Today
Generally, bullion is considered a safe investment during times of crisis. However, it loses its attraction if the bond yields rise. Also Read - Gold Prices Up By Rs 35,000; Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 22 Here | Gold Rate Today
Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 24, 2022, Here
The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in. Also Read - Gold Prices Up By Rs 20,000; Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 20 Here | Gold Rate Today
|City
|22 Carat Gold
Today
|24 Carat Gold
Today
|Chennai
|₹48,370
|₹52,760
|Mumbai
|₹47,150
|₹51,430
|Delhi
|₹47,150
|₹51,430
|Kolkata
|₹47,150
|₹51,430
|Bangalore
|₹47,150
|₹51,430
|Hyderabad
|₹47,150
|₹51,430
|Kerala
|₹47,150
|₹51,430
|Pune
|₹47,250
|₹51,480
|Vadodara
|₹47,250
|₹51,480
|Ahmedabad
|₹47,200
|₹51,500
|Jaipur
|₹47,300
|₹51,580
|Lucknow
|₹47,300
|₹51,580
|Coimbatore
|₹48,370
|₹52,760
|Madurai
|₹48,370
|₹52,760
|Vijayawada
|₹47,150
|₹51,430
|Patna
|₹47,250
|₹51,480
|Nagpur
|₹47,250
|₹51,480
|Chandigarh
|₹47,300
|₹51,580
|Surat
|₹47,200
|₹51,500
|Bhubaneswar
|₹47,150
|₹51,430
|Mangalore
|₹47,150
|₹51,430
|Visakhapatnam
|₹47,150
|₹51,430
|Nashik
|₹47,250
|₹51,480
|Mysore
|₹47,150
|₹51,430
Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.