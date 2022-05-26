Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: The gold prices on Tuesday, rose by Rs 15,000 per kg for 22-carat. It costs Rs 47,900 per 10 grams in India. For 24-carat gold, the gold rate today was Rs 52,250 per 10 grams. In Delhi, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,900. For 24-carat, the gold rate was Rs 52,250. In Mumbai, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 47,900.Also Read - Gold Prices Lowest Since February; Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 19 Here | Gold Rate Today

Generally, bullion is considered a safe investment during times of crisis. However, it loses its attraction if the bond yields rise.

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 26, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹48,370 ₹52,770 Mumbai ₹47,900 ₹52,250 Delhi ₹47,900 ₹52,250 Kolkata ₹47,900 ₹52,250 Bangalore ₹47,900 ₹52,250 Hyderabad ₹47,900 ₹52,250 Kerala ₹47,900 ₹52,250 Pune ₹47,980 ₹52,330 Vadodara ₹47,980 ₹52,330 Ahmedabad ₹47,950 ₹52,300 Jaipur ₹48,050 ₹52,400 Lucknow ₹48,050 ₹52,400 Coimbatore ₹48,370 ₹52,770 Madurai ₹48,370 ₹52,770 Vijayawada ₹47,900 ₹52,250 Patna ₹47,980 ₹52,330 Nagpur ₹47,980 ₹52,330 Chandigarh ₹48,050 ₹52,400 Surat ₹47,950 ₹52,300 Bhubaneswar ₹47,900 ₹52,250 Mangalore ₹47,900 ₹52,250 Visakhapatnam ₹47,900 ₹52,250 Nashik ₹47,980 ₹52,330 Mysore ₹47,900 ₹52,250

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.