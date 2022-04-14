Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: Gold rates today rose by Rs 3,500 per 100 grams of 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the prices per 100 grams rose by Rs 3,900. The gold rates are nearing the 53,500-mark. According to data on goodreturns’ website, the gold rate today in India for 22-carat gold is Rs 49,350/ 10 grams and for 24-carat, it is Rs 53,840. Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Prices In Your City On April 12, 2022, Here

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On April 14, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.