Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: Gold rates today rose by Rs 3,500 per 100 grams of 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the prices per 100 grams rose by Rs 3,900. The gold rates are nearing the 53,500-mark. According to data on goodreturns’ website, the gold rate today in India for 22-carat gold is Rs 49,350/ 10 grams and for 24-carat, it is Rs 53,840. Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Prices In Your City On April 12, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in. Also Read - Global Stocks Sink Due To Rise In Inflation, Supply Chain Disruptions

City22 Carat Gold
Today		24 Carat Gold
Today
Chennai49,96054,500
Mumbai49,35053,840
Delhi49,35053,840
Kolkata49,35053,840
Bangalore49,35053,840
Hyderabad49,35053,840
Kerala49,35053,840
Pune49,40053,890
Vadodara49,40053,890
Ahmedabad49,42053,890
Jaipur49,50053,990
Lucknow49,50053,990
Coimbatore49,96054,500
Madurai49,96054,500
Vijayawada49,35053,840
Patna49,40053,890
Nagpur49,40053,890
Chandigarh49,50053,990
Surat49,42053,890
Bhubaneswar49,35053,840
Mangalore49,35053,840
Visakhapatnam49,35053,840
Nashik49,40053,890
Mysore49,35053,840
