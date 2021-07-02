New Delhi: Gold price today is up by Rs 450 per 10 gram. The sharp hike in gold rate has pushed the 10 gram of 22-carat price to over Rs 46,000. Meanwhile, Gold price per 10 gram of 24 carat is over Rs 47,190. Also Read - Gold Price Today Witnesses Big Change. Check Revised Gold Rate City-Wise
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the August delivery traded higher by Rs 137, or 0.29 per cent, to Rs 46,976 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 10,934 lots. Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, according to a PTI report. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 29 June 2021: Gold Prices Remain Below 47,000-Mark. Check Revised Rates in Your City
Meanwhile, in the international market, Gold prices traded 0.15 per cent higher at USD 1,774.30 per ounce in New York, as per the PTI report. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, June 28, 2021: Gold Price Sees Big Change; Check Revised Prices
- Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 46,190 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,190 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold price in Chennai is Rs 44,430 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,470 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold price in Delhi is Rs 46,150 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,150 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold price in Bengalore is Rs 44,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat and gold rate in Bengalore is Rs 48,000 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 46,340 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,050 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,000 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 44,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,000 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold price in Pune is Rs 46,190 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,190 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold price in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 46,150 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50, 150 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold Prices vary in different states and cities across India due to taxes and other levies. Gold rate at jewellery shops may differ the from the prices mentioned in the copy.