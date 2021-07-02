New Delhi: Gold price today is up by Rs 450 per 10 gram. The sharp hike in gold rate has pushed the 10 gram of 22-carat price to over Rs 46,000. Meanwhile, Gold price per 10 gram of 24 carat is over Rs 47,190. Also Read - Gold Price Today Witnesses Big Change. Check Revised Gold Rate City-Wise

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the August delivery traded higher by Rs 137, or 0.29 per cent, to Rs 46,976 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 10,934 lots. Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, according to a PTI report. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 29 June 2021: Gold Prices Remain Below 47,000-Mark. Check Revised Rates in Your City

Meanwhile, in the international market, Gold prices traded 0.15 per cent higher at USD 1,774.30 per ounce in New York, as per the PTI report. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, June 28, 2021: Gold Price Sees Big Change; Check Revised Prices