New Delhi: This is the time to buy gold as the gold price continues to fall. Maintaining its downward trend, gold rate today dropped by Rs 100 per 100 gram. This means gold buyers will have to pay Rs 10 less per 10 gram. The gold price for 10 gram of 22-carat remains below Rs 46,300 and gold rate for 10 gram of 24-carat is around Rs 47,220. Gold price has been falling for last few days across India. Even the gold rate in the international market has dropped, according to good returns report.

However, gold rates vary from states to states and cities to cities across India.

Gold Rate Today, Gold Price Today in India

Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 44,290 per 10 gram of 22-carat and gold price is Rs 48,290 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 46,220 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,220 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold price in Bangalore is Rs 43,990 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,990 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Delhi is Rs 46,140 per 10 gram of 22-carat and gold rate in the national capital is Rs 50,330 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 46,210 per 10 gram of 22-carat and gold rate in Kolkata is Rs 48,910 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 46,220 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,220 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 46,220 per 10 gram of 22-carat and gold price in Nagpur is Rs 47,220.

Meanwhile, gold rates mentioned in the copy may differ with prices mentioned at jewellery shops.

On Friday, the last trading day of the previous week, Gold Price was at Rs 47,180 per 10 gram in the futures trade, as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand, as per a PTI report.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the August delivery traded higher by Rs 222, or 0.47 per cent, at Rs 47,180 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 10,853 lots, the PTI report says.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said, the PTI report says.