New Delhi: Gold rate today fell by Rs 10 per 10 gram. The gold price remained below Rs 47,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold rate for 10 gram of 24-carat is around Rs 48,400. Gold price has been shown downward movement in the last few days. Gold price is down even as the hallmark on jewellery has become mandatory in India. Also Read - Microsoft Names India-Born CEO Satya Nadella as Company's Chairman

Gold Price Rate Today in Mumbai, Gold Price Rate Today in Pune, Gold Rate Today in Nagpur

Gold price today in Mumbai is Rs 47,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,400 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate today in Pune Rs 47,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,400 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate today in Nagpur is Rs Rs 47,400 per 10 gram 22-carat and Rs 48,400 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Also Read - Sanjana Ganesan Interviews Jasprit Bumrah Ahead of WTC Final, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Gold Price in Delhi, Gold Rate in Bangalore

Gold price in Delhi is Rs 47,490 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 51,590 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Bangalore is Rs 45,340 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,460 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Also Read - US CDC Classifies Delta Strain-First Detected in India-as 'Variant of Concern'

Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 45,740 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,890 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 47,830 per 10 gram of 22-carat and is Rs 50,440 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold Price in India Today