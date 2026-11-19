Gold Rate today in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai; Check 24K, 22K yellow metal and 999 silver rates here

Spot gold was up 0.6% at $3,743.26 per ounce, as of 0240 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since September 2025 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures for December delivery gained 0.1% to $3,744.30.

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Gold-Silver Price Today: Gold and silver become expensive today, silver up by Rs 1200; Know cost of 22K gold (Image for representational purpose)

New Delhi: Gold and silver prices declined on Wednesday as the dollar and bond yields strengthened following the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance, which fuelled expectations of interest rate hikes at its December meeting. On Wednesday, the spot gold declined more than 3 percent, to trade at around $3,726.19 per ounce around 15:30 GMT, after touching the lowest since September 2025 earlier in the session at $3,719.55 per ounce.

MCX Gold, on the other hand, declined 3.3 percent during the session and closed at Rs 1,29,814 per 10 grams, while silver futures declined at a sharper pace around 5.3% during the session and finally closed at Rs 1,60,182 per kg.

COMEX gold has rebounded around 0.36 percent to trade at $3,753.9 per ounce at around 20:06 EST, on Thursday, November 19 after these sharp declines in the previous session. COMEX silver has been outperforming gold with a rise of around 1.37% to $45.675 per ounce, in the international bullion market.

In India, as of around 6:20 am, the price of 24K gold stood at Rs 1,30,460 per 10 grams, while silver was priced at Rs 1,61,490 per kg. Meanwhile, 22K gold was trading at Rs 1,19,588 per 10 grams, and 925 sterling silver was priced at Rs 1,49,378 per kg, according to Bullion.co.in.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,30,220 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,30,000 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,30,600 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,30,050 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,30,330 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,30,430 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,19,368; Delhi at Rs 1,19,167; Chennai at Rs 1,19,717; Kolkata at Rs 1,19,213; Bengaluru at Rs 1,19,469; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,19,561 per 10gm.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,61,200 per kg

Delhi: Rs 1,60,920 per kg

Chennai: Rs 1,61,670 per kg

Kolkata: Rs1,60,990 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 1,61,330 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 1,61,460 per kg

Gold extended slide for 7th day, dropped Rs 2,800; silver plunged Rs 5,000 on Wednesday

Gold prices declined for the seventh straight session on Wednesday, shedding Rs 2,800 to Rs 1,35,800 per 10 grams in the national capital amid sustained selling in global markets. The yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity had settled at Rs 1,38,600 per 10 grams on Tuesday, according to local traders.

Silver prices also remained under pressure, declining Rs 5,000 to Rs 1,64,500 per kg from the previous close of Rs 1,69,500.

“Domestic precious metals prices extended their decline on Wednesday, falling to their lowest level since December last year as a sharp sell-off in international markets weighed on sentiment,” said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst, Commodities, HDFC Securities.

He said weakness in US equity markets further intensified selling, triggering margin-related liquidations across precious metals.