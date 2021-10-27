New Delhi: Gold price continues to rise ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras, considered as auspicious occasions for buying the precious metal. Gold rate was hiked today by Rs 10 per 10 gram, as per data on good returns website. However, on Wednesday, gold prices fell in the futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand.Also Read - Gold Rate Remains Stable, Check Gold Price in Your City

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold was trading lower by 0.10 per cent, to Rs 47,763 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,469 lots, according to details on MCXIndia website. Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants, as per a PTI report. Also Read - Gold Rate Drops by ₹200; Check Gold Price in Mumbai, Delhi, Other Cities

In the international market, gold prices have dropped. Spot gold fell by 0.2 per cent at USD 1,788.66 per ounce. The US gold futures have also went down by 0.2 per cent to USD 1,790.60, according to Reuters report. Also Read - Gold Rate Drops by ₹5,900 Ahead of Diwali, Dhanteras; Check Gold Price in Your City

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 47,280 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Delhi is Rs 47,210 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Chennai, gold rate is Rs 45,390 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 47,410 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Bengaluru is Rs 45,060 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Hyderabad, gold price is Rs 45,060 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 45,060 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 47,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 45,990 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Lucknow is Rs 45,910 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Patna is Rs 46,330 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 47,280 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate mentioned in the copy may not match with gold price at jewellery stores.