New Delhi: Gold Rates started to rise again after falling for a few days. The gold rate on Saturday, increased by Rs 3,100 per 100 grams. In some cities, including Ahmedabad, the rate has touched Rs 50,000 per 10 grams of 24-carat gold, according to data available on good returns website. While 10-grams of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,950, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs 47,950.

Silver also showed a rise in price with a rise of Rs 200 per kg. Silver is currently trading at Rs 63,100 on Saturday, according to good returns website.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by 0.46 per cent to Rs 47,421 per 10 grams, as per data on MCX India website.

Gold prices are on a rise amid fresh concerns over the new strain of covid reported in South Africa and Botswana, according to various media reports.

