Gold, Silver Rate Today July 01: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today July 01: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today July 01: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, July 01: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier on Tuesday, Gold and silver prices continued to face selling pressure as investors and traders remained cautious over developments in West Asia and the US interest rate outlook.

According to the news agency IANS report, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (August) declined as much as 1.37 per cent or Rs 1,952, to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,40,450 per 10 grams at around 11:50 am. At the last count, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,41,124, down over Rs 1,278, or around 1 per cent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,41,501, down Rs 900 or 0.63 per cent. Meanwhile, silver futures (September) also traded lower, falling over 1 per cent or Rs 2,387 to an intraday low of Rs 2,20,247 per kg. The white metal was trading at Rs 2,21,715 per kg, down over Rs 900, or 0.41 per cent, after touching an intraday high of Rs 2,22,293, a decline of Rs 341, or 0.15 per cent.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 26: Is gold costlier today? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,220(24K), Rs 13,036 (22K), and Rs 10,669(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,205 (24K), Rs 13,021(22K), and Rs 10,654(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,399(24K), Rs 13,199 (22K), and Rs 11,049 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,205(24K), Rs 13,021 (22K), and Rs 10,654 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of July 01, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,399 (24K), Rs 13,199 (22K), and Rs 11,049 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,205(24K), Rs 13,021(22K), and Rs 10,654(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,220(24K), Rs 13,036(22K), and Rs 10,669(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,205 (24K), Rs 13,021 (22K), and Rs 10,654 (18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,205(24K), Rs 13,021(22K), and Rs 10,654(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,205(24K), Rs 13,021(22K), and Rs 10,654(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,205(24K), Rs 13,021(22K), and Rs 10,654(18K)

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight (Gram) 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) 18K Gold (₹) 1 Gram ₹14,205 (+1) ₹13,021 (+1) ₹10,654 (+1) 8 Grams ₹1,13,640 (+8) ₹1,04,168 (+8) ₹85,232 (+8) 10 Grams ₹1,42,050 (+10) ₹1,30,210 (+10) ₹1,06,540 (+10) 100 Grams ₹14,20,500 (+100) ₹13,02,100 (+100) ₹10,65,400 (+100)

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K (₹) 22K (₹) 18K (₹) Chennai 14,399 13,199 11,049 Mumbai 14,205 13,021 10,654 Delhi 14,220 13,036 10,669 Kolkata 14,205 13,021 10,654 Bangalore 14,205 13,021 10,654 Hyderabad 14,205 13,021 10,654 Kerala 14,205 13,021 10,654 Pune 14,205 13,021 10,654 Vadodara 14,210 13,026 10,659 Ahmedabad 14,210 13,026 10,659 Jaipur 14,220 13,036 10,669 Lucknow 14,220 13,036 10,669 Coimbatore 14,399 13,199 11,049 Madurai 14,399 13,199 11,049 Vijayawada 14,205 13,021 10,654 Patna 14,210 13,026 10,659 Nagpur 14,205 13,021 10,654 Chandigarh 14,220 13,036 10,669 Surat 14,210 13,026 10,659 Bhubaneswar 14,205 13,021 10,654

What are the silver rates alongside gold for July 01?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 234.90 per gram and Rs 2,34,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 05: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata