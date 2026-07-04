Gold, Silver Rate Today July 04: Is gold price increasing? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today July 04: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today July 04: Is gold price increasing? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, July 04: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier, in the July 2 morning session, Gold and silver traded mixed, with gold edging lower on profit-booking and silver extending gains for a third straight session as reported by news agency IANS. While talking about the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (August) opened at Rs 1,43,882 per 10 grams, down Rs 548 or 0.37 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,44,430.

At around 10:40 am, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,43,797, down Rs 633 or 0.44 per cent. During the session so far, gold touched an intraday low of Rs 1,43,771, down 0.45 per cent or Rs 659, and a high of Rs 1,44,448, IANS reported. Meanwhile, silver futures (September) outperformed gold, jumping as much as 0.84 per cent or nearly Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,32,339 per kg, its intraday high so far. The white metal was trading at Rs 2,30,790, up Rs 406 or 0.18 per cent. It touched an intraday low of Rs 2,30,513.

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,716(24K), Rs 13,491 (22K), and Rs 11,041(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,701 (24K), Rs 13,476(22K), and Rs 11,026(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,957(24K), Rs 13,401 (22K), and Rs 11,161 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,394(24K), Rs 13,701 (22K), and Rs 11,441 (18K) per gram.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 03: Is gold trading higher? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of July 04, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,957 (24K), Rs 13,701 (22K), and Rs 11,441 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,701(24K), Rs 13,476(22K), and Rs 11,026(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,716(24K), Rs 13,491(22K), and Rs 11,041(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,701 (24K), Rs 13,476 (22K), and Rs 11,026(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,701(24K), Rs 13,476(22K), and Rs 11,026(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,701(24K), Rs 13,476(22K), and Rs 11,026(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,701(24K), Rs 13,476(22K), and Rs 11,026(18K)

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold 1 g ₹14,701 (+₹1) ₹13,476 (+₹1) ₹11,026 (+₹1) 8 g ₹1,17,608 (+₹8) ₹1,07,808 (+₹8) ₹88,208 (+₹8) 10 g ₹1,47,010 (+₹10) ₹1,34,760 (+₹10) ₹1,10,260 (+₹10) 100 g ₹14,70,100 (+₹100) ₹13,47,600 (+₹100) ₹11,02,600 (+₹100)

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Gold (per g) 22K Gold (per g) 18K Gold (per g) Chennai ₹14,957 ₹13,701 ₹11,441 Mumbai ₹14,701 ₹13,476 ₹11,026 Delhi ₹14,716 ₹13,491 ₹11,041 Kolkata ₹14,701 ₹13,476 ₹11,026 Bangalore ₹14,701 ₹13,476 ₹11,026 Hyderabad ₹14,701 ₹13,476 ₹11,026 Kerala ₹14,701 ₹13,476 ₹11,026 Pune ₹14,701 ₹13,476 ₹11,026 Vadodara ₹14,706 ₹13,481 ₹11,031 Ahmedabad ₹14,706 ₹13,481 ₹11,031

What are the silver rates alongside gold for July 04?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 250.10 per gram and Rs 2,50,100 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 01: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Quantity Today’s Silver Price Yesterday’s Price 1 gram ₹250.10 ₹250.00 8 grams ₹2,000.80 ₹2,000.00 10 grams ₹2,501.00 ₹2,500.00 100 grams ₹25,010.00 ₹25,000.00 1 kg (1000 grams) ₹2,50,100.00 ₹2,50,000.00

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today (1 gram)