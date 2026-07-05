Gold, Silver Rate Today July 05: Is gold getting costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today July 05: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today July 05: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, July 05: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier, Gold recorded its first weekly gain since May as trader expectations for further US Federal Reserve rate hikes moderated, pushing bullion prices around 3.1 per cent for the week.

Earlier on Friday, MCX gold August futures eased 0.01 per cent while MCX silver July futures inched up 0.04 per cent. Currently, gold futures stand at Rs 1,47,365, while silver futures at Rs 2,37,499 per kg.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was at Rs 1,46,344 on Friday, up from Rs 1,41,911 seen on Monday market opening, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,688(24K), Rs 13,465 (22K), and Rs 11,020(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,673 (24K), Rs 13,450(22K), and Rs 11,005(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,946(24K), Rs 13,700 (22K), and Rs 11,440 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,673(24K), Rs 13,450 (22K), and Rs 11,005 (18K) per gram.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 03: Is gold trading higher? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of July 05, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,946 (24K), Rs 13,700 (22K), and Rs 11,440 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,673(24K), Rs 13,450(22K), and Rs 11,005(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,688(24K), Rs 13,465(22K), and Rs 11,020(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,673 (24K), Rs 13,450 (22K), and Rs 11,005(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,673(24K), Rs 13,450(22K), and Rs 11,005(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,673(24K), Rs 13,450(22K), and Rs 11,005(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,673(24K), Rs 13,450(22K), and Rs 11,005(18K)

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold 1 gram ₹14,673 ₹13,450 ₹11,005 8 grams ₹1,17,384 ₹1,07,600 ₹88,040 10 grams ₹1,46,730 ₹1,34,500 ₹1,10,050 100 grams ₹14,67,300 ₹13,45,000 ₹11,00,500

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Gold (1g) 22K Gold (1g) 18K Gold (1g) Chennai ₹14,946 ₹13,700 ₹11,440 Mumbai ₹14,673 ₹13,450 ₹11,005 Delhi ₹14,688 ₹13,465 ₹11,020 Kolkata ₹14,673 ₹13,450 ₹11,005 Bangalore ₹14,673 ₹13,450 ₹11,005 Hyderabad ₹14,673 ₹13,450 ₹11,005 Kerala ₹14,673 ₹13,450 ₹11,005 Pune ₹14,673 ₹13,450 ₹11,005 Vadodara ₹14,678 ₹13,455 ₹11,010 Ahmedabad ₹14,678 ₹13,455 ₹11,010 Jaipur ₹14,688 ₹13,465 ₹11,020 Lucknow ₹14,688 ₹13,465 ₹11,020 Coimbatore ₹14,946 ₹13,700 ₹11,440 Madurai ₹14,946 ₹13,700 ₹11,440 Vijayawada ₹14,673 ₹13,450 ₹11,005 Patna ₹14,678 ₹13,455 ₹11,010 Nagpur ₹14,673 ₹13,450 ₹11,005 Chandigarh ₹14,688 ₹13,465 ₹11,020 Surat ₹14,678 ₹13,455 ₹11,010 Bhubaneswar ₹14,673 ₹13,450 ₹11,005

What are the silver rates alongside gold for July 05?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 250 per gram and Rs 2,50,000 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 01: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Weight Today Yesterday 1 gram ₹250 ₹250 8 grams ₹2,000 ₹2,000 10 grams ₹2,500 ₹2,500 100 grams ₹25,000 ₹25,000 1,000 grams (1 kg) ₹2,50,000 ₹2,50,000

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today (1 gram)