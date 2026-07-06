Gold, Silver Rate Today July 06: Is gold getting expensive? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today July 06: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today July 06: Is gold getting expensive? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, July 06: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Gold recorded its first weekly gain since May as trader expectations for further US Federal Reserve rate hikes moderated, pushing bullion prices around 3.1 per cent for the week, news agency IANS reported.

According to the news agency IANS report, on Friday, MCX gold August futures eased 0.01 per cent while MCX silver July futures inched up 0.04 per cent. Currently, gold futures stand at Rs 1,47,365, while silver futures at Rs 2,37,499 per kg. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was at Rs 1,46,344 on Friday, up from Rs 1,41,911 seen on Monday market opening, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,687(24K), Rs 13,464 (22K), and Rs 11,019(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,672(24K), Rs 13,449(22K), and Rs 11,004(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,945(24K), Rs 13,699 (22K), and Rs 11,439 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,672(24K), Rs 13,449 (22K), and Rs 11,004 (18K) per gram.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 03: Is gold trading higher? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of July 05, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,945(24K), Rs 13,699 (22K), and Rs 11,439 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,672(24K), Rs 13,449(22K), and Rs 11,004(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,687(24K), Rs 13,464(22K), and Rs 11,019(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,672 (24K), Rs 13,449 (22K), and Rs 11,004(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,672(24K), Rs 13,449(22K), and Rs 11,004(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,672(24K), Rs 13,449(22K), and Rs 11,004(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,672(24K), Rs 13,449(22K), and Rs 11,004(18K)

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram 24K 22K 18K 1 ₹14,672 (-₹1) ₹13,449 (-₹1) ₹11,004 (-₹1) 8 ₹1,17,376 (-₹8) ₹1,07,592 (-₹8) ₹88,032 (-₹8) 10 ₹1,46,720 (-₹10) ₹1,34,490 (-₹10) ₹1,10,040 (-₹10) 100 ₹14,67,200 (-₹100) ₹13,44,900 (-₹100) ₹11,00,400 (-₹100)

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Gold (per gram) 22K Gold (per gram) 18K Gold (per gram) Chennai ₹14,945 ₹13,699 ₹11,439 Mumbai ₹14,672 ₹13,449 ₹11,004 Delhi ₹14,687 ₹13,464 ₹11,019 Kolkata ₹14,672 ₹13,449 ₹11,004 Bangalore ₹14,672 ₹13,449 ₹11,004 Hyderabad ₹14,672 ₹13,449 ₹11,004 Kerala ₹14,672 ₹13,449 ₹11,004 Pune ₹14,672 ₹13,449 ₹11,004 Vadodara ₹14,677 ₹13,454 ₹11,009 Ahmedabad ₹14,677 ₹13,454 ₹11,009

What are the silver rates alongside gold for July 06?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 249.90 per gram and Rs 2,49,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 01: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 ₹249.90 ₹250.00 -₹0.10 8 ₹1,999.20 ₹2,000.00 -₹0.80 10 ₹2,499.00 ₹2,500.00 -₹1.00 100 ₹24,990.00 ₹25,000.00 -₹10.00 1000 ₹2,49,900.00 ₹2,50,000.00 -₹100.00

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today