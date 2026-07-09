Gold, Silver Rate Today July 09: Gold getting costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today July 09: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today July 09: Gold getting costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: AI generated)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, July 09: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Gold and silver prices traded lower on Wednesday amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East after the US military launched fresh strikes on Iran. According to the news agency IANS report, On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for the August 5 contract opened at Rs 1,45,200 per 10 grams, down Rs 192 from the previous close of Rs 1,45,392.

At around 10:35 am, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,45,000 per 10 grams, down Rs 392 or 0.27 per cent. During the session so far, MCX gold touched an intraday low of Rs 1,44,750, down Rs 642 or 0.44 per cent and a high of Rs 1,45,356. On the other hand, Silver futures (September 4) too witnessed selling pressure in early trade, falling as much as 0.83 per cent or Rs 1,932 to hit an intraday low of Rs 2,28,925 per kg. The white metal opened at Rs 2,30,015, down Rs 842 from previous close of Rs 2,30,857. At the last count, it was trading at Rs 2,29,401, lower by Rs 1,456 or 0.63 per cent, as reported by news agency IANS.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 05: Is gold getting costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,327(24K), Rs 13,134 (22K), and Rs 10,749(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,312(24K), Rs 13,119(22K), and Rs 10,734(18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,454(24K), Rs 13,249 (22K), and Rs 11,069 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,312(24K), Rs 13,119 (22K), and Rs 10,734 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of July 09, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,454(24K), Rs 13,249 (22K), and Rs 11,069 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,312(24K), Rs 13,119(22K), and Rs 10,734(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,327(24K), Rs 13,134(22K), and Rs 10,749(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,312 (24K), Rs 13,119 (22K), and Rs 10,734(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,312(24K), Rs 13,119(22K), and Rs 10,734(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,312(24K), Rs 13,119(22K), and Rs 10,734(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,312(24K), Rs 13,119(22K), and Rs 10,734(18K)

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold 1 g ₹14,312 (-₹1) ₹13,119 (-₹1) ₹10,734 (-₹1) 8 g ₹1,14,496 (-₹8) ₹1,04,952 (-₹8) ₹85,872 (-₹8) 10 g ₹1,43,120 (-₹10) ₹1,31,190 (-₹10) ₹1,07,340 (-₹10) 100 g ₹14,31,200 (-₹100) ₹13,11,900 (-₹100) ₹10,73,400 (-₹100)

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Gold (1g) 22K Gold (1g) 18K Gold (1g) Chennai ₹14,454 ₹13,249 ₹11,069 Mumbai ₹14,312 ₹13,119 ₹10,734 Delhi ₹14,327 ₹13,134 ₹10,749 Kolkata ₹14,312 ₹13,119 ₹10,734 Bangalore ₹14,312 ₹13,119 ₹10,734 Hyderabad ₹14,312 ₹13,119 ₹10,734 Kerala ₹14,312 ₹13,119 ₹10,734 Pune ₹14,312 ₹13,119 ₹10,734 Vadodara ₹14,317 ₹13,124 ₹10,739 Ahmedabad ₹14,317 ₹13,124 ₹10,739 Jaipur ₹14,327 ₹13,134 ₹10,749 Lucknow ₹14,327 ₹13,134 ₹10,749 Coimbatore ₹14,454 ₹13,249 ₹11,069 Madurai ₹14,454 ₹13,249 ₹11,069 Vijayawada ₹14,312 ₹13,119 ₹10,734 Patna ₹14,317 ₹13,124 ₹10,739 Nagpur ₹14,312 ₹13,119 ₹10,734 Chandigarh ₹14,327 ₹13,134 ₹10,749 Surat ₹14,317 ₹13,124 ₹10,739 Bhubaneswar ₹14,312 ₹13,119 ₹10,734

What are the silver rates alongside gold for July 09?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 244.90 per gram and Rs 2,44,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 01: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday 1 g ₹244.90 ₹245.00 8 g ₹1,959.20 ₹1,960.00 10 g ₹2,449.00 ₹2,450.00 100 g ₹24,490.00 ₹24,500.00 1 kg (1000 g) ₹2,44,900.00 ₹2,45,000.00

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today (1 gram)