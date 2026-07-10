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  • Gold, Silver Rate Today July 10: Is gold trading higher? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today July 10: Is gold trading higher? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today July 10: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Published: July 10, 2026, 6:59 AM IST
Gold, Silver Rate Today July 10: Is gold trading higher? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata
Gold, Silver Rate Today July 10: Is gold trading higher? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, July 10: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier on Wednesday(July 8), Gold and silver prices traded lower amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East after the US military fired fresh strikes on Iran. According to the news agency IANS report, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for the August 5 contract opened at Rs 1,45,200 per 10 grams, down Rs 192 from the previous close of Rs 1,45,392. At around 10:35 am, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,45,000 per 10 grams, down Rs 392 or 0.27 per cent.

During the session so far, MCX gold touched an intraday low of Rs 1,44,750, down Rs 642 or 0.44 per cent and a high of Rs 1,45,356. Meanwhile, Silver futures (September 4) too witnessed selling pressure in early trade, falling as much as 0.83 per cent or Rs 1,932 to hit an intraday low of Rs 2,28,925 per kg. The white metal opened at Rs 2,30,015, down Rs 842 from previous close of Rs 2,30,857. At the last count, it was trading at Rs 2,29,401, lower by Rs 1,456 or 0.63 per cent.

Read more: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 09: Gold getting costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,460 (24K), Rs 13,256 (22K), and Rs 10,849 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,445 (24K), Rs 13,241 (22K), and Rs 10,834 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,532(24K), Rs 13,321 (22K), and Rs 11,081 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,445 (24K), Rs 13,241 (22K), and Rs 10,834 (18K) per gram.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 03: Is gold trading higher? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of July 10, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,532 (24K), Rs 13,321 (22K), and Rs 11,081 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,445(24K), Rs 13,241(22K), and Rs 10,834(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,460(24K), Rs 13,256(22K), and Rs 10,849(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,445 (24K), Rs 13,241 (22K), and Rs 10,834(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,445(24K), Rs 13,241(22K), and Rs 10,834(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,445(24K), Rs 13,241(22K), and Rs 10,834(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,445(24K), Rs 13,241(22K), and Rs 10,834(18K)

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold
1 gram ₹14,445 (+₹1) ₹13,241 (+₹1) ₹10,834 (+₹1)
8 grams ₹1,15,560 (+₹8) ₹1,05,928 (+₹8) ₹86,672 (+₹8)
10 grams ₹1,44,450 (+₹10) ₹1,32,410 (+₹10) ₹1,08,340 (+₹10)
100 grams ₹14,44,500 (+₹100) ₹13,24,100 (+₹100) ₹10,83,400 (+₹100)

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Gold (1g) 22K Gold (1g) 18K Gold (1g)
Chennai ₹14,532 ₹13,321 ₹11,081
Mumbai ₹14,445 ₹13,241 ₹10,834
Delhi ₹14,460 ₹13,256 ₹10,849
Kolkata ₹14,445 ₹13,241 ₹10,834
Bangalore ₹14,445 ₹13,241 ₹10,834
Hyderabad ₹14,445 ₹13,241 ₹10,834
Kerala ₹14,445 ₹13,241 ₹10,834
Pune ₹14,445 ₹13,241 ₹10,834
Vadodara ₹14,450 ₹13,246 ₹10,839
Ahmedabad ₹14,450 ₹13,246 ₹10,839
Jaipur ₹14,460 ₹13,256 ₹10,849
Lucknow ₹14,460 ₹13,256 ₹10,849
Coimbatore ₹14,532 ₹13,321 ₹11,081
Madurai ₹14,532 ₹13,321 ₹11,081
Vijayawada ₹14,445 ₹13,241 ₹10,834
Patna ₹14,450 ₹13,246 ₹10,839
Nagpur ₹14,445 ₹13,241 ₹10,834
Chandigarh ₹14,460 ₹13,256 ₹10,849
Surat ₹14,450 ₹13,246 ₹10,839
Bhubaneswar ₹14,445 ₹13,241 ₹10,834

What are the silver rates alongside gold for July 10?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 234.90 per gram and Rs 2,34,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 01: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today’s Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight Today’s Silver Rate Yesterday’s Silver Rate
1 gram ₹234.90 ₹235.00
8 grams ₹1,879.20 ₹1,880.00
10 grams ₹2,349.00 ₹2,350.00
100 grams ₹23,490.00 ₹23,500.00
1 kg (1000 grams) ₹2,34,900.00 ₹2,35,000.00

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today (1 gram)

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 Kg
Chennai ₹2,449 ₹24,490 ₹2,44,900
Mumbai ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Delhi ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Kolkata ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Bangalore ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Hyderabad ₹2,449 ₹24,490 ₹2,44,900
Kerala ₹2,449 ₹24,490 ₹2,44,900
Pune ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Vadodara ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Ahmedabad ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Jaipur ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Lucknow ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Coimbatore ₹2,449 ₹24,490 ₹2,44,900
Madurai ₹2,449 ₹24,490 ₹2,44,900
Vijayawada ₹2,449 ₹24,490 ₹2,44,900
Patna ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Nagpur ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Chandigarh ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Surat ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Bhubaneswar ₹2,449 ₹24,490 ₹2,44,900

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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