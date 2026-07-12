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  • Gold, Silver Rate Today July 12: Is gold getting costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today July 12: Is gold getting costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today July 12: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Updated: July 12, 2026, 7:14 AM IST
Gold, Silver Rate Today July 12: Is gold getting costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata
Gold, Silver Rate Today July 12: Is gold getting costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, July 12: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Gold prices dipped 1.47 per cent on a weekly basis as minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting reinforced expectations of higher‑for‑longer interest rates. Meanwhile, on Friday, MCX gold August futures were flat while MCX silver July futures inched up 0.01 per cent, according to the news agency IANS.

At the last close, gold futures stand at Rs 1,43,480, while silver futures at Rs 2,22,680 per kg. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was at Rs 1,43,368 on Friday down from Rs 1,45,512 seen on Monday market opening, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), as reported by IANS.

Read more: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 11: Has Yellow metal become more expensive? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,448 (24K), Rs 13,245 (22K), and Rs 10,840 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,433 (24K), Rs 13,230 (22K), and Rs 10,825 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,509(24K), Rs 13,300 (22K), and Rs 11,120 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,433 (24K), Rs 13,230 (22K), and Rs 10,825 (18K) per gram.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 11: Has Yellow metal become more expensive? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of July 12, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,509 (24K), Rs 13,300 (22K), and Rs 11,120 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,433(24K), Rs 13,230(22K), and Rs 10,825(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,448(24K), Rs 13,245(22K), and Rs 10,840(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,433 (24K), Rs 13,230 (22K), and Rs 10,825(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,433(24K), Rs 13,230(22K), and Rs 10,825(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,433(24K), Rs 13,230(22K), and Rs 10,825(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,433(24K), Rs 13,230(22K), and Rs 10,825(18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold
1 gram ₹14,433 ₹13,230 ₹10,825
8 grams ₹1,15,464 ₹1,05,840 ₹86,600
10 grams ₹1,44,330 ₹1,32,300 ₹1,08,250
100 grams ₹14,43,300 ₹13,23,000 ₹10,82,500

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K (₹/10g) 22K (₹/10g) 18K (₹/10g)
Chennai ₹14,509 ₹13,300 ₹11,120
Mumbai ₹14,433 ₹13,230 ₹10,825
Delhi ₹14,448 ₹13,245 ₹10,840
Kolkata ₹14,433 ₹13,230 ₹10,825
Bangalore ₹14,433 ₹13,230 ₹10,825
Hyderabad ₹14,433 ₹13,230 ₹10,825
Kerala ₹14,433 ₹13,230 ₹10,825
Pune ₹14,433 ₹13,230 ₹10,825
Vadodara ₹14,438 ₹13,235 ₹10,830
Ahmedabad ₹14,438 ₹13,235 ₹10,830
Jaipur ₹14,448 ₹13,245 ₹10,840
Lucknow ₹14,448 ₹13,245 ₹10,840
Coimbatore ₹14,509 ₹13,300 ₹11,120
Madurai ₹14,509 ₹13,300 ₹11,120
Vijayawada ₹14,433 ₹13,230 ₹10,825
Patna ₹14,438 ₹13,235 ₹10,830
Nagpur ₹14,433 ₹13,230 ₹10,825
Chandigarh ₹14,448 ₹13,245 ₹10,840
Surat ₹14,438 ₹13,235 ₹10,830
Bhubaneswar ₹14,433 ₹13,230 ₹10,825

What are the silver rates alongside gold for July 12?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 235 per gram and Rs 2,35,000 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 01: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today’s Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight Today (₹) Yesterday (₹)
1 gram ₹235 ₹235
8 grams ₹1,880 ₹1,880
10 grams ₹2,350 ₹2,350
100 grams ₹23,500 ₹23,500
1 kg (1000 grams) ₹2,35,000 ₹2,35,000

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today

City 10 Grams (₹) 100 Grams (₹) 1 Kg (₹)
Chennai ₹2,400 ₹24,000 ₹2,40,000
Mumbai ₹2,350 ₹23,500 ₹2,35,000
Delhi ₹2,350 ₹23,500 ₹2,35,000
Kolkata ₹2,350 ₹23,500 ₹2,35,000
Bangalore ₹2,350 ₹23,500 ₹2,35,000
Hyderabad ₹2,400 ₹24,000 ₹2,40,000
Kerala ₹2,400 ₹24,000 ₹2,40,000
Pune ₹2,350 ₹23,500 ₹2,35,000
Vadodara ₹2,350 ₹23,500 ₹2,35,000
Ahmedabad ₹2,350 ₹23,500 ₹2,35,000

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Chief Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in br ... Read More

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