Gold, Silver Rate Today July 13: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today July 13: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today July 13: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, July 13: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,447 (24K), Rs 13,244 (22K), and Rs 10,839 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,432 (24K), Rs 13,229 (22K), and Rs 10,824 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,508(24K), Rs 13,299 (22K), and Rs 10,824 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,432 (24K), Rs 13,229 (22K), and Rs 10,824 (18K) per gram.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 03: Is gold trading higher? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of July 13, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,508 (24K), Rs 13,299 (22K), and Rs 11,119 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,432(24K), Rs 13,229(22K), and Rs 10,824(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,447(24K), Rs 13,244(22K), and Rs 10,839(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,432 (24K), Rs 13,229 (22K), and Rs 10,824(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,432(24K), Rs 13,229(22K), and Rs 10,824(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,432(24K), Rs 13,229(22K), and Rs 10,824(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,432(24K), Rs 13,229(22K), and Rs 10,824(18K)

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight 24K Gold Price 22K Gold Price 18K Gold Price 1 gram ₹14,432 (-₹1) ₹13,229 (-₹1) ₹10,824 (-₹1) 8 grams ₹1,15,456 (-₹8) ₹1,05,832 (-₹8) ₹86,592 (-₹8) 10 grams ₹1,44,320 (-₹10) ₹1,32,290 (-₹10) ₹1,08,240 (-₹10) 100 grams ₹14,43,200 (-₹100) ₹13,22,900 (-₹100) ₹10,82,400 (-₹100)

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Gold Price (per gram) 22K Gold Price (per gram) 18K Gold Price (per gram) Chennai ₹14,508 ₹13,299 ₹11,119 Mumbai ₹14,432 ₹13,229 ₹10,824 Delhi ₹14,447 ₹13,244 ₹10,839 Kolkata ₹14,432 ₹13,229 ₹10,824 Bangalore ₹14,432 ₹13,229 ₹10,824 Hyderabad ₹14,432 ₹13,229 ₹10,824 Kerala ₹14,432 ₹13,229 ₹10,824 Pune ₹14,432 ₹13,229 ₹10,824 Vadodara ₹14,437 ₹13,234 ₹10,829 Ahmedabad ₹14,437 ₹13,234 ₹10,829 Jaipur ₹14,447 ₹13,244 ₹10,839 Lucknow ₹14,447 ₹13,244 ₹10,839 Coimbatore ₹14,508 ₹13,299 ₹11,119 Madurai ₹14,508 ₹13,299 ₹11,119 Vijayawada ₹14,432 ₹13,229 ₹10,824 Patna ₹14,437 ₹13,234 ₹10,829 Nagpur ₹14,432 ₹13,229 ₹10,824 Chandigarh ₹14,447 ₹13,244 ₹10,839 Surat ₹14,437 ₹13,234 ₹10,829 Bhubaneswar ₹14,432 ₹13,229 ₹10,824

What are the silver rates alongside gold for July 13?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 234.90 per gram and Rs 2,34,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 01: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today’s Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight Silver Price Today Yesterday 1 gram ₹234.90 ₹235.00 8 grams ₹1,879.20 ₹1,880.00 10 grams ₹2,349.00 ₹2,350.00 100 grams ₹23,490.00 ₹23,500.00 1 kg (1,000 grams) ₹2,34,900.00 ₹2,35,000.00

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today (1 gram)