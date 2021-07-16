New Delhi: Gold price today is up marginally by Rs 10 per 10 gram. The 22-carat gold rate per 10 gram is nearing Rs 47,500-mark. Meanwhile, gold rate for 24-carat has remained below Rs 48,500-mark, as per rates provided by good returns website.Also Read - Toofan Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 47,490 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,490 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 45,760 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,910 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Delhi is Rs 47,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 51, 610 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 47,710 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,410 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Bengaluru is Rs 45,160 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,270 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 45,160 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,270 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Kerala is Rs 45,160 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,270 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Pune is Rs 47,490 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,490 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 47,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 51,610 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Ahmedabad is Rs 47,660 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,660 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate today in Nagpur is Rs 47,490 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,490 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold prices mentioned in the copy do not include GST and other taxes. These gold rates may not match with prices at jewellery shops.