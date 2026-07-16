Gold, Silver Rate Today July 16: Is Gold gets costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today July 16: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today July 16: Is gold trading higher? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, July 16: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier on Monday, Gold and silver prices traded lower, falling by up to 2 per cent as a stronger US dollar and rising expectations of higher US interest rates outweighed safe-haven demand amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (August 5) opened at Rs 1,42,633, down Rs 845 or 0.58 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,43,478, according to the news agency IANS.

The yellow metal fell as much as 1.33 per cent or Rs 1,921 to an intraday low of Rs 1,41,557 at around 10 am. At the last count, MCX gold was trading at Rs 1,42,100, down Rs 1,378 or 0.96 per cent. So far in the session, it has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,42,633. Meanwhile, silver futures (September 4) declined as much as 2.41 per cent or Rs 5,387 to an intraday low of Rs 2,17,277, news agency IANS. At the last count, the white metal was trading at Rs 2,18,665, down Rs 3,999, or 1.80 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of Rs 2,18,844.

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,373 (24K), Rs 13,176 (22K), and Rs 10,783 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,358 (24K), Rs 13,161 (22K), and Rs 10,768 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,379(24K), Rs 13,181 (22K), and Rs 11,001 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,358 (24K), Rs 13,161 (22K), and Rs 10,768 (18K) per gram.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 03: Is gold trading higher? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of July 16, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,379 (24K), Rs 13,181 (22K), and Rs 11,001 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,358(24K), Rs 13,161(22K), and Rs 10,768(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,373(24K), Rs 13,176(22K), and Rs 10,783(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,358 (24K), Rs 13,161 (22K), and Rs 10,768(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,358(24K), Rs 13,161(22K), and Rs 10,768(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,358(24K), Rs 13,161(22K), and Rs 10,768(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,358(24K), Rs 13,161(22K), and Rs 10,768(18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold 1 gram ₹14,358 (+₹1) ₹13,161 (+₹1) ₹10,768 (+₹1) 8 grams ₹1,14,864 (+₹8) ₹1,05,288 (+₹8) ₹86,144 (+₹8) 10 grams ₹1,43,580 (+₹10) ₹1,31,610 (+₹10) ₹1,07,680 (+₹10) 100 grams ₹14,35,800 (+₹100) ₹13,16,100 (+₹100) ₹10,76,800 (+₹100)

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Gold (per gram) 22K Gold (per gram) 18K Gold (per gram) Chennai ₹14,379 ₹13,181 ₹11,001 Mumbai ₹14,358 ₹13,161 ₹10,768 Delhi ₹14,373 ₹13,176 ₹10,783 Kolkata ₹14,358 ₹13,161 ₹10,768 Bangalore ₹14,358 ₹13,161 ₹10,768 Hyderabad ₹14,358 ₹13,161 ₹10,768 Kerala ₹14,358 ₹13,161 ₹10,768 Pune ₹14,358 ₹13,161 ₹10,768 Vadodara ₹14,363 ₹13,166 ₹10,773 Ahmedabad ₹14,363 ₹13,166 ₹10,773 Jaipur ₹14,373 ₹13,176 ₹10,783 Lucknow ₹14,373 ₹13,176 ₹10,783 Coimbatore ₹14,379 ₹13,181 ₹11,001 Madurai ₹14,379 ₹13,181 ₹11,001 Vijayawada ₹14,358 ₹13,161 ₹10,768 Patna ₹14,363 ₹13,166 ₹10,773 Nagpur ₹14,358 ₹13,161 ₹10,768 Chandigarh ₹14,373 ₹13,176 ₹10,783 Surat ₹14,363 ₹13,166 ₹10,773 Bhubaneswar ₹14,358 ₹13,161 ₹10,768

What are the silver rates alongside gold for July 16?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 234.90 per gram and Rs 2,34,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 01: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today’s Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight Today’s Silver Rate Yesterday’s Rate 1 gram ₹234.90 ₹235.00 8 grams ₹1,879.20 ₹1,880.00 10 grams ₹2,349.00 ₹2,350.00 100 grams ₹23,490.00 ₹23,500.00 1,000 grams (1 kg) ₹2,34,900.00 ₹2,35,000.00

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today (1 gram)