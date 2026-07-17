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  • Gold, Silver Rate Today July 17: Gold getting costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today July 17: Gold getting costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today July 17: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Published: July 17, 2026, 7:19 AM IST
Gold, Silver Rate Today July 17: Gold getting costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata
Gold, Silver Rate Today July 17: Gold getting costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: AI generated)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, July 17: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. On July 13, Gold and silver prices traded lower, falling by up to 2 per cent. Speaking about the the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (August 5) opened at Rs 1,42,633, down Rs 845 or 0.58 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,43,478. According to the news agency IANS report, the yellow metal fell as much as 1.33 per cent or Rs 1,921 to an intraday low of Rs 1,41,557 at around 10 am.

At the last count, MCX gold was trading at Rs 1,42,100, down Rs 1,378 or 0.96 per cent. So far in the session, it has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,42,633. Meanwhile, silver futures (September 4) declined as much as 2.41 per cent or Rs 5,387 to an intraday low of Rs 2,17,277. At the last count, the white metal was trading at Rs 2,18,665, down Rs 3,999, or 1.80 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of Rs 2,18,844.

Read more: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 16: Is Gold gets costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,343 (24K), Rs 13,149 (22K), and Rs 10,761 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,328 (24K), Rs 13,134 (22K), and Rs 10,746 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,345(24K), Rs 13,149 (22K), and Rs 10,969 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,328 (24K), Rs 13,134 (22K), and Rs 10,746 (18K) per gram.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 03: Is gold trading higher? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of July 17, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,345 (24K), Rs 13,149 (22K), and Rs 10,969 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,328(24K), Rs 13,134(22K), and Rs 10,746(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,343(24K), Rs 13,149(22K), and Rs 10,761(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,328 (24K), Rs 13,134 (22K), and Rs 10,746(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,328(24K), Rs 13,134(22K), and Rs 10,746(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,328(24K), Rs 13,134(22K), and Rs 10,746(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,328(24K), Rs 13,134(22K), and Rs 10,746(18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Quantity 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold
1 gram ₹14,328 (-₹1) ₹13,134 (-₹1) ₹10,746 (-₹1)
8 grams ₹1,14,624 (-₹8) ₹1,05,072 (-₹8) ₹85,968 (-₹8)
10 grams ₹1,43,280 (-₹10) ₹1,31,340 (-₹10) ₹1,07,460 (-₹10)
100 grams ₹14,32,800 (-₹100) ₹13,13,400 (-₹100) ₹10,74,600 (-₹100)

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Gold (1g) 22K Gold (1g) 18K Gold (1g)
Chennai ₹14,345 ₹13,149 ₹10,969
Mumbai ₹14,328 ₹13,134 ₹10,746
Delhi ₹14,343 ₹13,149 ₹10,761
Kolkata ₹14,328 ₹13,134 ₹10,746
Bengaluru ₹14,328 ₹13,134 ₹10,746
Hyderabad ₹14,328 ₹13,134 ₹10,746
Kerala ₹14,328 ₹13,134 ₹10,746
Pune ₹14,328 ₹13,134 ₹10,746
Vadodara ₹14,333 ₹13,139 ₹10,751
Ahmedabad ₹14,333 ₹13,139 ₹10,751
Jaipur ₹14,343 ₹13,149 ₹10,761
Lucknow ₹14,343 ₹13,149 ₹10,761
Coimbatore ₹14,345 ₹13,149 ₹10,969
Madurai ₹14,345 ₹13,149 ₹10,969
Vijayawada ₹14,328 ₹13,134 ₹10,746
Patna ₹14,333 ₹13,139 ₹10,751
Nagpur ₹14,328 ₹13,134 ₹10,746
Chandigarh ₹14,343 ₹13,149 ₹10,761
Surat ₹14,333 ₹13,139 ₹10,751
Bhubaneswar ₹14,328 ₹13,134 ₹10,746

What are the silver rates alongside gold for July 17?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 234.90 per gram and Rs 2,34,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 01: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today’s Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Quantity Today Yesterday
1 gram ₹234.90 ₹235.00
8 grams ₹1,879.20 ₹1,880.00
10 grams ₹2,349.00 ₹2,350.00
100 grams ₹23,490.00 ₹23,500.00
1 kilogram ₹2,34,900.00 ₹2,35,000.00

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today (1 gram)

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 Kg
Chennai ₹2,399 ₹23,990 ₹2,39,900
Mumbai ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Delhi ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Kolkata ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Bengaluru ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Hyderabad ₹2,399 ₹23,990 ₹2,39,900
Kerala ₹2,399 ₹23,990 ₹2,39,900
Pune ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Vadodara ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Ahmedabad ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Chief Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in br ... Read More

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