Gold, Silver Rate Today July 17: Gold getting costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today July 17: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today July 17: Gold getting costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: AI generated)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, July 17: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. On July 13, Gold and silver prices traded lower, falling by up to 2 per cent. Speaking about the the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (August 5) opened at Rs 1,42,633, down Rs 845 or 0.58 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,43,478. According to the news agency IANS report, the yellow metal fell as much as 1.33 per cent or Rs 1,921 to an intraday low of Rs 1,41,557 at around 10 am.

At the last count, MCX gold was trading at Rs 1,42,100, down Rs 1,378 or 0.96 per cent. So far in the session, it has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,42,633. Meanwhile, silver futures (September 4) declined as much as 2.41 per cent or Rs 5,387 to an intraday low of Rs 2,17,277. At the last count, the white metal was trading at Rs 2,18,665, down Rs 3,999, or 1.80 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of Rs 2,18,844.

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,343 (24K), Rs 13,149 (22K), and Rs 10,761 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,328 (24K), Rs 13,134 (22K), and Rs 10,746 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,345(24K), Rs 13,149 (22K), and Rs 10,969 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,328 (24K), Rs 13,134 (22K), and Rs 10,746 (18K) per gram.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 03: Is gold trading higher? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of July 17, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,345 (24K), Rs 13,149 (22K), and Rs 10,969 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,328(24K), Rs 13,134(22K), and Rs 10,746(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,343(24K), Rs 13,149(22K), and Rs 10,761(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,328 (24K), Rs 13,134 (22K), and Rs 10,746(18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,328(24K), Rs 13,134(22K), and Rs 10,746(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,328(24K), Rs 13,134(22K), and Rs 10,746(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,328(24K), Rs 13,134(22K), and Rs 10,746(18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)